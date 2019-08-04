Buhai three clear of diverse rivals at British Open

Reuters

South African Ashleigh Buhai on Friday continued to find herself in uncharted territory, extending her lead to three strokes after the second round at the Women’s British Open.

She compiled a bogey-free five-under-par 67 at Woburn to head a leaderboard that included players from seven nations in the top eight.

Buhai, having never led a major before this week and without a top-25 finish, posted a 12-under 132 halfway total.

Japan’s Hinako Shibuno shot 69 for second place on nine-under, with American Lizette Salas (67) another shot back in third.

Buhai, 30, is trying to deal with the pressure by treating the championship as just another week in the office.

“I’m trying not to keep thinking it’s a major,” she said. “It’s something I’ve been working on the last few weeks, because I’ve been under the gun, whether it be making the cut or having three good rounds and one bad round.”

Shibuno, 20, in her first LPGA appearance, showcased the skills that have garnered her two Japan LPGA victories this year.

Salas birdied the first four holes to challenge for the lead, but could add only one more the rest of the way.

Local favorite Charley Hull was tied for fourth on her home course, five shots behind.

Far from enjoying the gallery support, Hull sounded ambivalent.

“I sometimes like being the underdog,” she said. “When I play Solheim [Cup] I prefer playing in America, where the crowd’s cheering against you.”

Compatriot and defending champion Georgia Hall and last week’s Evian Championship major winner Ko Jin-young of South Korea were six back.

The crowd had plenty cause for optimism with three English youngsters — Hull, Hall and Bronte Law — inside the top 10.

The trio have been friends for years, all featuring in the same English under-13 squads when they had dreams of turning professional and playing in the British Open.

Seven-time major champion Park In-bee and former world No. 1s Ryu So-yeon and Lydia Ko were among those who missed the cut.

Teresa Lu of Taiwan improved to 36th on one-under after carding a 70 for the round, while compatriot Hsu Wei-ling failed to make the weekend.

Additional reporting by staff writer and AFP