All Blacks legend Brian Lochore dies of cancer

AFP, WELLINGTON

All Blacks great Brian Lochore, who achieved fame both as a player and coach, died yesterday after a battle with cancer at 78.

Lochore, a lock or No. 8, was an iconic figure in the New Zealand Rugby Union, representing the All Blacks 68 times, including 25 Tests, 18 of them as captain from 1963 to 1971.

His captaincy coincided with a golden age for the All Blacks when they did not lose a Test match between the fourth Test against South Africa in 1965 and the first Test in South Africa in 1970.

From 1985 to 1987 Lochore was the All Blacks’ coach, his crowning achievement winning the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987.

“We have lost a genuine legend of our country, an unwavering figure on the field and a highly respected figure off it,” union CEO Steve Tew said. “It is not overstating the facts to say that Sir Brian Lochore was the savior of New Zealand rugby on several occasions and many of us have lost a great mate.”

“It’s with great sadness that we have heard that one of New Zealand’s tallest kauri [fir tree] has fallen,” All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen said. “Sir Brian Lochore is one of the most respected men in New Zealand, not only in rugby, but all facets of New Zealand life, as well as being hugely respected and held in high regard around the world.”

Lochore is survived by his wife Pam and three children, David, Joanne and Sandra, as well as their eight grandchildren.