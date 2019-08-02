SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

RUGBY UNION

Folau files legal complaint

Israel Folau has launched legal action against Rugby Australia and the New South Wales Waratahs for unfair dismissal, he said yesterday, demanding an apology, compensation and the right to play again after he was sacked for making homophobic comments. “A conciliation before the [Australian] Fair Work Commission did not resolve the matters between us,” he said in a video message. Folau’s claim, lodged on Wednesday with the Federal Circuit Court in Melbourne, argues he was unlawfully dismissed under a section of Australia’s Fair Work Act that disallows sackings because of a person’s religion. The governing body had no immediate comment, but has said that Folau’s firing was purely contractual, as he had agreed not to disparage anyone over their sexual orientation following a similar controversy last year.

ATHLETICS

Court restricts Semenya

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has hailed a Swiss court decision that ruled Caster Semenya out of the World Championships as a victory for “parity and clarity.” Semenya is fighting an IAAF regulation that middle-distance female runners with a high natural level of testosterone must take medication to reduce it. The Swiss Federal Tribunal on Tuesday reversed a ruling that temporarily lifted the IAAF’s regulations imposed on her, effectively ruling her out of the Sept. 28 to Oct. 6 World Championships in Doha.

SOCCER

FA beefs up racism rules

The English Football Association (FA) has increased its mandatory minimum ban for first-time offenders found guilty of discriminatory behavior to six matches from five ahead of next season. The move follows an annual report from Kick It Out that showed a 43 percent rise in reports of racist abuse in English soccer last season. The six-game ban can be increased “depending on any additional aggravating factors” and the FA is also in talks with various stakeholders about how best to combat discrimination on and off the pitch. The FA said it had given match officials the authority to show managers and backroom staff yellow and red cards, respectively representing cautions and dismissals. Any member of a team’s technical staff who accumulates four yellow cards during a season would receive an automatic one-game touchline ban, while eight yellows would earn the offender a two-match suspension. Anyone who accrues 16 yellows in a season would be charged with misconduct and have to face an independent regulatory commission.

SOCCER

Reds lead FIFA awards

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp and three players — Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk — headed nominations released on Wednesday for the FIFA Best awards that are to be presented in Milan on Sept. 23. Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi also make the shortlist for the men’s award, along with PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Belgian Eden Hazard and Dutch duo Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt. American Alex Morgan and coach Jill Ellis are to be favorites for the female player and women’s coach awards after spearheading the US to the Women’s World Cup title last month.