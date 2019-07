Celtic overpower Kalju, Eindhoven fall on away goals

AFP, PARIS

Celtic on Tuesday night won 2-0 in Tallinn to complete a 7-0 aggregate UEFA Champions League qualifying victory over Estonian champions Nomme Kalju.

However, former champions PSV Eindhoven were eliminated on away goals by Basel.

A first-half own-goal and a powerful strike by Marian Shved ensured the Scottish champions, who rested several regulars, a comfortable passage through the second qualifying round.

Celtic, also former winners of the competition, are to meet CFR Cluj in the third round of qualifying. The Romanian side drew 2-2 at Maccabi Tel Aviv and advanced 3-2 on aggregate.

With his club five goals ahead and kicking off their Scottish Premiership title defense on Saturday against St Johnstone, Celtic manager Neil Lennon made six changes from the first leg.

Christopher Jullien, the £7 million (US$8.5 million) signing from Toulouse, made an untroubled debut at the back and goalkeeper Craig Gordon kept a clean sheet in his first appearance since December last year.

Olivier Ntcham started for the first time since upsetting Lennon by suggesting that he wanted to leave Celtic.

“I’m very happy with the score line, with the performance, and very happy with the score line over the two legs,” Lennon said. “I’m happy to get important minutes into some of the players who haven’t had that luxury, and to come through injury-free.”

Celtic took the lead when Kalju’s Aleksandr Kulinits sliced the ball into his own goal.

In second-half added time, Shved fired into the top corner of the goal from outside the area.

The game was played at the 14,500-seat A. Le Coq Arena rather than Nomme Kalju’s Hiiu Stadium, which holds 650.

Celtic have two more rounds to negotiate to reach the group stages, starting against Cluj next week.

PSV traveled to Switzerland holding a 3-2 lead and lost 2-1 to go out on away goals.

Defender Eray Comert gave the hosts the lead after eight minutes with a powerful long-range drive that went in off the underside of the bar.

Portuguese striker Bruma replied after 23 minutes with a powerful header on the run from just inside the box.

PSV outshot the home team 16-8, but lost to a goal by a Dutchman playing for Basel. Much-traveled striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel made up for a couple of glaring misses by scoring the winner in the 68th minute.

In the next round, Basel are to travel across the Alps to face Austrian club LASK, who had a bye to the third qualifying round.