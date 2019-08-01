Hungarian swimmer accused of sexual harassment, permitted to leave S Korea

AFP, SEOUL

Hungarian swimmer Tamas Kenderesi has been charged with a sexual harassment offense following the World Aquatics Championships in South Korea, but has been given permission to leave the country, prosecutors said yesterday.

The 22-year-old Olympic bronze medalist was formally accused of committing an indecent act by compulsion, an official at the Gwangju District Prosecutors’ Office told reporters.

Kenderesi had paid a deposit of 3 million won (US$2,538) toward any fine, the official said.

The charge is a summary offense under South Korean law and would be dealt with administratively, without a courtroom trial.

Kenderesi has admitted to “thoughtlessly touching” a nightclub dancer, but denied allegations of sexual harassment.

He had been banned from leaving South Korea while police investigated the incident at a bar in Gwangju, about 330km south of Seoul, over the weekend.

The “next procedure” would be lifting the departure ban, the official said, but did not confirm whether the swimmer had already left the country.

Kenderesi finished last in the 200m butterfly world championship final last week, but took bronze in the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.