Davis, Olson lift Athletics to win against Brewers

AP, OAKLAND, California

Khris Davis hardly counted the number of days between his home runs.

Wins matter so much more to him.

Still, the one he hit on Tuesday night sure was timely to tie the game in the eighth before Matt Olson homered with one out in the 10th inning off Josh Hader, sending the Oakland Athletics past the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 for their third consecutive victory.

Blake Treinen (5-3) pitched a 1-2-3 10th with two strikeouts, including Brewers slugger Christian Yelich on a big swing for the third out.

Olson sent the first pitch from Hader (1-4) to deep center for his second career walk-off homer and No. 22 on the year.

Eric Thames hit a tying homer with one out in the ninth after Davis put the A’s ahead in the bottom of the eighth with a drive to left.

Davis, major league baseball’s home run leader last year, connected on the first pitch from Freddy Peralta to snap a 29-game homer-less streak since his last on June 18 against Baltimore.

He had his first three-hit game since May 17 at Detroit.

“I’m not really concerned about the streak,” Davis said. “I’m glad we’re winning tight ballgames... I don’t always have to hit home runs.”

Yasmani Grandal hit a tying single in the eighth for the Brewers before Thames snapped a zero-for-17 funk with the first home run off Liam Hendriks since April 16 against Houston.

“Homers in the ninth are not going to happen against closers very often. We’re making it too easy on these starting pitchers,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said.

Olson hit an RBI double in the third for the A’s, who blew their 22nd save opportunity.

Orlando Arcia had his first three-hit game since May 6 for Milwaukee.

A’s starter Chris Bassitt retired Yelich on a called third strike with one out in the sixth and runners on first and second.

Bassitt pitched six scoreless innings, striking out six and allowing three hits.

Yelich’s eighth-inning single gave him a 17-game hitting streak and put the tying run on third.

Hendriks relieved left-hander Ryan Buchter and allowed the single by Grandal before surrendering Thames’ shot.

New Oakland left-hander Jake Diekman made his A’s debut in the seventh after being acquired from Kansas City on Saturday. He allowed just a walk.

Milwaukee, playing in Oakland for the first time since a two-game split on June 21-22, 2016, is 68-111 all-time at the Coliseum.

The teams held a moment of silence before a rendition of the US national anthem to honor the victims of a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, where three people were killed on Sunday.

Proceeds from garlic fries and garlic burger sales were to be used to support those affected.

In other results, it was:

‧ Astros 2, Indians 0

‧ Braves 11, Nationals 8

‧ Pirates 11, Reds 4

‧ Rays 6, Red Sox 5

‧ Diamondbacks 4, Yankees 2

‧ Dodgers 9, Rockies 4

‧ Cardinals 2, Cubs 1

‧ Phillies 4, Giants 2

‧ Orioles 8, Padres 5

‧ Twins 2, Marlins 1

‧ Mariners 8, Rangers 5

‧ Blue Jays 9, Royals 2

‧ Mets 5, White Sox 2, 11 innings

‧ Angels 6, Tigers 1