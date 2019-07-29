Wimbledon teen Coco wins in Washington qualifying

AFP, WASHINGTON

Coco Gauff, the 15-year-old American who breezed into the Wimbledon last 16 earlier this month, on Saturday returned with a qualifying win at the WTA Washington Open.

Gauff defeated compatriot Maegan Manasse 6-4, 6-2 in 68 minutes to advance within one match of making the main draw of next week’s US Open hardcourt tuneup in the US capital.

Next up for 143rd-ranked Gauff would be a match to decide one of four available qualifier berths in the main draw. She next faces either Japan’s Hiroko Kuwata or Maria Sanchez of the US.

Gauff electrified Wimbledon after her qualifying run there by defeating idol Venus Williams in her opening match and rolled into the fourth round before losing to eventual champion Simona Halep.

Gauff, who made her WTA main draw debut in March at the Miami Open, ousted 44th-ranked Williams in round one at Wimbledon, then dispatched Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova and saved two match points in defeating Slovenia’s 60th-ranked Polona Hercog.