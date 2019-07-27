SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BADMINTON

Tai falls in quarter-finals

Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying yesterday failed to reach the Yonex Japan Open women’s singles after she losing to Michelle Li of Canada. Tai, the world’s top-ranked female badminton player, was defeated by Li 15-21, 21-15 and 20-22 in a match that lasted 60 minutes. In the first game, Tai fell behind early, but managed to bounce back to tie the game 12-12 at point, before sliding to 15-21 at the end. In the second game, Tai took a 17-15 lead and kept up the pressure on Li, the world’s No. 14, to win 21-15. Tai continued to play well in the third game, scoring 4 consecutive points, but Li fought back and eventually defeated her Taiwanese opponent 22-20. It was payback time for Tai, who quashed Li at the All England Open in March, winning in two straight sets 21-12, 21-15 in only 28 minutes. The Yonex Japan Open, a Badminton World Federation World Tour 750 event, ends tomorrow. It has a total purse of US$750,000.

SOCCER

Arsenal stars fight off crooks

Arsenal players Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil on Thursday evening fought off knife-wielding carjackers in a terrifying ordeal in north London that was captured on video and circulated on social media. In the footage, Bosnian defender Kolasinac is seen leaping from the vehicle to confront the masked aggressors, who had pulled up alongside the car on motorbikes in the Golders Green district of the capital. Both attackers appeared to brandish knives at the 26-year-old Kolasinac. “We have been in contact with both players and they are fine,” an Arsenal spokesman said. Police confirmed that they had responded to reports of an attempted robbery. “It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car,” a Metropolitan Police Service spokesman told reporters. “The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and traveled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers... There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.” Kolasinac and German midfielder Ozil are not the first soccer players to be targeted on London’s streets. In 2016, Andy Carroll, a former West Ham United player, was threatened at gunpoint on his way home from training.

SOCCER

Wolves win in Europa return

Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday marked their return to European soccer after a 39-year absence with a 2-0 home win over Crusaders of Northern Ireland in the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round. Diogo Jota and Ruben Vinagre were on target at Molineux in the first-leg clash. However, it was a nervous evening for the Premier League side, with Vinagre’s goal only coming in injury-time after a mistake by goalkeeper Sean O’Neill. Rangers were also 2-0 winners over bogey team Progres Niederkorn at Ibrox. The part-timers from Luxembourg dished out one of the biggest upsets in Rangers’ history when they dumped Pedro Caixinha’s side out of the same competition two years ago. Joe Aribo and on-loan Liverpool youngster Sheyi Ojo were on the score sheet in a game that saw skipper James Tavernier miss a second-half penalty.