Creamer rises to the top at Evian Championship

Reuters

Paula Creamer on Thursday carded a bogey-free seven-under-par 64 to surge to the top of the leaderboard after the opening round at the Evian Championship in France.

With temperatures soaring up to 36°C at the Evian Resort Golf Club, Creamer made a brilliant start to make the turn at 31 before grabbing the lead with her seventh birdie on the par-five 18th.

It is the first time the 32-year-old American has led a major championship since she lifted the 2010 US Open title at Oakmont.

“I feel really just in control,” said Creamer, who was a teenager when she clinched the Evian Masters title in 2005, before it was given its status as a major. “It’s been several years where I felt like just all-in-all good in my shoes.”

“I think the key was no bogeys. Every time I put myself out of position, I was able to make par. I love this golf course ... it sets up really well for my game and it’s nice to come at a place you’ve won at,” she added.

American Brittany Altomare, who finished runner-up to Anna Nordqvist in 2017, joined the South Korean trio of Inbee Park, Ko Jin-young and Lee Mi-hyang at six-under.

Seven-time major winner Park has won the other four major championships, but is yet to win the Evian.

World No. 2 Ko, who won her first major at the ANA Inspiration in California in May, recovered well from an early bogey to finish with four birdies in a row.

Reigning Women’s British Open champion Georgia Hall dropped two stokes on her final two holes to sign for a 69.

Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling carded an even-par 71 to finish in a group sharing 38th.

Additional reporting by staff writer