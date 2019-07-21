Tomic loses appeal of Wimbledon fine in scathing rebuke

Reuters

Australian Bernard Tomic’s appeal to overturn a fine for not playing to “required professional standards” at Wimbledon earlier this month has been denied in a stinging rebuke by the Grand Slam board.

Tomic lost his first-round match 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 to France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at Wimbledon and was fined his entire winnings of ￡45,000 (US$56,255) after organizers ruled that he had put in minimal effort.

The 26-year-old appealed the decision, citing the fact that he was unwell before the match, while Tsonga added that he felt his victory had been devalued.

However, the board refused to overturn its decision and heavily criticized Tomic’s attitude toward tennis.

“A review of your historical record of misconduct at Grand Slams, never mind elsewhere, provides little justification for an adjustment,” board director Bill Babcock wrote in the decision letter that was published by the New York Times. “In your case, Bernard, I am sure you would agree there is no historical evidence to give comfort to the theory that you can reform your behavior.”

If Tomic goes without a sanction in his next eight Grand Slam events, then he would be refunded 25 percent of the fine, Babcock added.

“Admittedly, I am skeptical that you can achieve this reform of Grand Slam on-court behavior,” Babcock added. “Many others, no doubt, would be even more than just skeptical.”

“Good luck and I hope to be pleasantly surprised in the future by your successful reform,” he said.

Tomic said he would appeal the decision further.

“I don’t care about this 25 percent; I care about the right thing for players in the future,” he told the newspaper.