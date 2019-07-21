Lowry, Holmes share lead as favorites miss weekend

AFP, PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland

Ireland’s Shane Lowry on Friday shot a four-under-par 67 to claim a share of the lead with J.B. Holmes at the British Open, as 15-time major winner Tiger Woods and pre-tournament favorite Rory McIlroy missed the cut.

Resuming on four-under, Lowry birdied four of the opening five holes and picked up another two shots on eight and 10.

However, he bogeyed the 14th and 18th coming home to fall back level with overnight leader Holmes on eight-under.

Holmes consolidated his challenge with a three-under round.

“You can have that great round and that day where everything goes right, but it’s nice to get two rounds in a row. It shows a little consistency,” the American said.

McIlroy fell just short with a brave attempt to make the weekend after a horrendous eight-over round on Thursday.

The home favorite posted the joint best round of the day with a six-under 65 to get back to two-over, but missed out by just one shot with the cut at one-over.

“I felt today I showed the real Rory McIlroy and the golf that I can play,” the world No. 3 said. “I tried my best for them until the very end. I just came up a little short.”

Woods was also made to pay for his 78 on Thursday, as a one-under round left the Masters champion still on six-over.

“It’s more frustrating than anything else, because this is a major championship and I love playing in these events,” Woods said.

He had raised hopes that he could recover from a difficult opening round with his troublesome back restricting his movement in cold conditions.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood are just one shot off the lead on seven-under, while world No. 1 Brooks Koepka kept himself in the hunt for a fifth major on five-under.

Fleetwood last year played a starring role in Europe’s victory at the Ryder Cup and the world No. 20 has a chance for his first major heading into the weekend as he birdied the last for a round of 67.

Westwood rolled back the years with four birdies on the back nine to shoot into contention with a 67.

Playing in his 25th British Open, Westwood has finished in the top three at majors nine times without getting over the line.

Justin Rose is another Englishman in the mix as an eagle on the 12th moved the world No. 4 to six-under.

Koepka has not finished outside the top two in all three majors so far this season and the American is dangerously poised after another solid round of 69.

However, the PGA champion was left frustrated as he has not hit the front yet due to his putting.

“I haven’t made a putt all week, so I just need to figure that out,” he said.

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth is also five-under after storming up the leaderboard by picking up five shots in four holes between five and eight.