Sun under fire, US stars ready to shine at Worlds

AFP, GWANGJU, South Korea

As the cream of world swimming limbers up for the World Championships in South Korea, explosive doping allegations against Chinese giant Sun Yang could overshadow events in the pool.

Americans are expected to dominate the medals once again, with swimming glitterati Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky leading their charge for gold.

However, the specter of another damaging doping scandal looms after a leaked International Swimming Federation (FINA) doping panel report appeared to confirm rumors that the sport’s villain smashed blood samples with a hammer after testers visited him in September last year.

Sun, a nine-time world champion and the only swimmer to win Olympic gold over 200m, 400m and the 1,500m freestyle, clashed with Mack Horton at Rio in 2016, when the Australian called him a “drug cheat” over a prior three-month suspension for using a banned stimulant.

The revelations in the report have stirred a hornet’s nest likely to trigger more salty reactions from athletes over the next week.

“Hopefully there will be no problems,” FINA executive director Cornel Marculescu said. “It’s difficult to say, but I don’t think it’s going to have an influence on the swimmers.”

After the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Sun faces a possible lifetime ban if found guilty at a hearing set to convene in September.

Any public row would further embarrass FINA at a World Championships whose slogan, “Dive into Peace,” runs alongside posters of South Korean swimmer Park Tae-hwan, who himself has served a lengthy doping ban.

Those not caught up in the Sun storm will be looking to build confidence in the dress rehearsal for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

US swimmers plundered 18 gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze medals in 2017, with Britain (4-1-2) a distant second and Russia (3-3-4) third.

Dressel ruled the pool in Budapest, becoming only the second swimmer to capture seven gold medals at a single World Championships after Michael Phelps in 2007.

The 100m butterfly title appears Dressel’s to lose, but he will find his 100m freestyle crown harder to cling to.

Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers looks a good bet in the men’s blue riband event, and some sizzling performances in the run-in suggest he could even threaten Brazilian Cesar Cielo’s 10-year-old world record of 46.91 seconds.

Australia flopped in 2017, but have brought a leaner, meaner team to South Korea led by Chalmers and Cate Campbell, who is chasing a freestyle sprint double.

Swedish star Sarah Sjostrom, reigning world and Olympic champion in the 100m butterfly and world record holder over one and two laps of free, is to have a say in the shakedown for medals.

Britain’s Adam Peaty takes aim at his own world record in the 100m breaststroke as he tries to extend a five-year unbeaten run over two laps in major competitions.