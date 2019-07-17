SOCCER SHORTS

AFP

ENGLAND

Everton sign Fabian Delph

Everton on Monday said that they have signed England midfielder Fabian Delph from Manchester City on a three-year deal. Everton did not say how much they had paid for the 29-year-old, who joined City from Aston Villa in 2015. Delph played 89 games for City, winning two Premier League titles. He also has 20 England caps. “When I look to bring a new player into our squad, the first thing I look for above all the other things is quality and Fabian is a player with high quality, but what they can bring to our dressing room is also important,” Everton manager Marco Silva told the club’s Web site. “Every time I have played against Everton, whether it was home or away, straight away the first thing that comes to mind when you see the fans is passion,” Delph said. “Hopefully, we can push together, fans and players, to do something special.”

SPAIN

Barcelona sign Hiroki Abe

Barcelona on Monday said they had completed the signing of young Japanese winger Hiroki Abe from the Kashima Antlers of the J-League. The Catalan club said that they had paid 1.1 million euros (US$1.25 million) for the 20-year-old and assigned him to their reserve team, which plays in the third-tier Spanish Segunda B. Barcelona said Abe had signed a four-year contract with a 40 million euros buyout clause which would rise to 100 million euros if he is promoted to the first team. He “is considered to be Japanese football’s big promise ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games,” Barca said on their Web site. Abe, who made his international debut in the Copa America last month, can play anywhere across the front line, but “has predominantly been used on the left flank,” Barca said.

ITALY

Juve to sign De Ligt: reports

Defender Matthijs de Ligt has agreed to join Juventus, Dutch and Italian media reported on Monday, but it was not clear whether the Turin club had yet agreed a fee with Ajax. Reports said that the 19-year-old Netherlands international, who captained Ajax to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, had agreed personal terms with Juventus and would arrive in Turin yesterday and undergo a medical today. Media in Italy said Juventus would pay Ajax 75 million euros. De Ligt has been linked with many of Europe’s leading clubs after his impressive play for resurgent Ajax last season. He has played 117 games for Ajax in all competitions, scoring 13 goals. Earlier on Monday, Juventus unveiled Aaron Ramsey, the Wales midfielder who had agreed in February to join as a free agent once his contract with Arsenal expired.

UNITED STATES

Martinelli scores on debut

Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli on Monday scored on his Arsenal debut as the English Premier League club began their pre-season tour of the US with a 3-0 friendly win over the Colorado Rapids. Bukayo Saka and James Olayinka also scored for the Gunners, who cruised to victory at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Denver, Colorado. Saka, 17, was an energetic presence and put Arsenal up 1-0 in the 13th minute as he collected a through-ball from Eddie Nketiah. Another teenager — 18-year-old Olayinka — doubled the score in the 29th minute. Martinelli, 18, capped the scoring in the 61st minute when he slotted home a cross from close range.