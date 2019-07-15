Alaphilippe regains jersey, thrills French before Bastille Day

AFP, SAINT-ETIENNE, France

Thomas de Gendt on Saturday won the eighth stage of the Tour de France with a trademark solo breakaway, as France’s Julian Alaphilippe thrillingly won back the yellow jersey on the eve of the Bastille Day national holiday.

The last French rider to be in yellow for July 14 fireworks was Tony Gallopin in 2014.

“Bastille Day is a very special day for the French people, and for me too,” the 27-year-old former soldier Alaphilippe said.

French duo Alaphilippe and Thibaut Pinot, from rival teams, appeared to work together on the closing section of the last of seven climbs, which will not have escaped the French public.

“I went for it on the last climb and then I saw Thibaut. We looked at each other and we just knew — we didn’t even have to speak,” the overall leader said.

Alaphilippe is a virtuoso downhill rider and he led the nervy descender Pinot downhill to Saint-Etienne at breakneck speed.

“He had his interests and I had mine, but it was a moment of great beauty,” said Alaphilippe, who leads champion Geraint Thomas by 1 minute, 12 seconds.

He laughed off an accusation that he had ridden behind a motorbike to pick up slipstream speed.

Two hours later, Alaphilippe, described by Wales’ Thomas as “the darling of France” was still posing for selfies with an adoring public at the former mining town better known for the soccer club AS Saint-Etienne, once led by French soccer great Michel Platini.

Thomas, who survived a spectacular fall with several of his team involved, also trails title rival Pinot by 19 seconds in the overall standings.

Alaphilippe originally took the overall lead on stage three with a gun-slinging solo break, but he lost it to Italy’s Giulio Ciccone at the Planche des Belles Filles mountain slog on Thursday.

However, Saturday’s dash to Saint-Etienne after crossing the “Way of the Cross” category mountains will long be remembered, too.

Alaphilippe and Pinot could not catch De Gendt, who won by six seconds for his second Tour de France win, after his first on Mont Ventoux on the day of the Nice terror attacks in 2016.

“I’m happy they let me go, but that was very hard work, 200km out in front,” said the 32-year-old, who has said that he intends to race on until 40.

The 24-year-old overnight leader Ciccone looked ashen-faced in his pursuit of the French duo, but can console himself with the best young rider’s white jersey and second place overall.

Yesterday’s ninth stage doubtless saw the French public roll out a yellow carpet for Alaphilippe as his popularity burgeons.

The national holiday test was a 170km ride from former mining town Saint-Etienne to Brioude — French climber Romain Bardet’s hometown. The Team AG2R La Mondiale rider has sworn to fight back after dropping more than two minutes so far in the overall.