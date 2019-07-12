Taiwan win silver, bronze medals at Naples Universiade

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese taekwondo athlete Jhuang Tien-yu on Wednesday bagged the nation’s sixth taekwondo silver medal at the Summer Universiade in Naples, Italy.

Jhuang, representing Taiwan at the Universiade for the first time, grabbed silver in the women’s flyweight (under-49kg) division in the final, taking second place to Panipak Wongpattanakit of Thailand 17-0.

Wongpattanakit is a two-time world champion and 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medalist, and is ranked first in the women’s 49kg category.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Chuang Kuan-yu took home the bronze medal in the women’s welterweight (under-67kg) division, bringing the nation’s total haul in the sport at this year’s Universiade to six silvers and two bronzes.

Altogether at the Naples Universiade, Taiwan has won five golds, 10 silvers and six bronzes, ranking eighth in the medal list.