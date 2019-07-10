PSG ‘regret’ that Neymar failed to show for training

AFP, PARIS

Neymar on Monday failed to show up for pre-season training with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), with the club announcing that they would take “appropriate action.”

“On Monday, 8 July, Neymar da Silva Santos Jr was due to return to pre-season activities with the Paris Saint-Germain senior squad. Paris Saint-Germain notes that Neymar Jr was not in attendance at the agreed time and place. This was without the club’s prior authorization. The club regrets this situation and will therefore take appropriate action,” the French champions said in a statement.

In Rio, Brazilian media quoted Neymar’s father as saying that PSG “were aware” the striker would be absent.

“The reason [for his no-show] was known and planned for a year ago as part of his activities for the Neymar Institute [charity foundation],” Neymar’s father said. “We couldn’t postpone them and he will return [to PSG] on July 15. It’s as simple as that, no drama. PSG are aware and take part in the Institute’s activities.”

Neymar left Barcelona to join PSG for a world record fee of 222 million euros (US$248.91 million) in August 2017, but could make a surprise move back to Camp Nou this summer.

Late on Monday, PSG sporting director Leonardo told the Parisien newspaper that “Neymar can leave PSG if there is an offer that suits everybody.”

Last week, Barcelona vice-president Jordi Cardoner told a news conference: “What is correct, at the current time, what I have read, what I have heard, which seems exact, is that Neymar wants to come back to Barcelona.”

Media reports have indicated that intermediaries between PSG and Barca had hammered out the terms of a deal that would free the Brazilian star to return to his former club.