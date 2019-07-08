Australia’s nerve at World Cup an ‘extra player’: Du Plessis

AFP, MANCHESTER, England

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis believes Australia’s World Cup confidence is akin to an “extra player,” even though he did more than most to ensure that the holders entered the semi-finals on the back of a defeat.

Du Plessis hit 100 in a total of 325-6 that proved just enough to give the Proteas a 10-run win over Australia at Old Trafford in the last match of group stage.

Saturday’s success came after South Africa’s own hopes of a last-four place had long since disappeared.

The result meant that Australia could not finish first in the 10-team table and so deprived them of a seemingly “easier” semi-final against fourth-placed New Zealand at Old Trafford tomorrow.

Aaron Finch’s team next faces a revitalized England at Edgbaston on Thursday instead.

However, Australia have won the World Cup a record five times and Du Plessis said that their history of success made them strong contenders to go all the way to the final at Lord’s on Sunday.

“I think Australia and India have proven it time and time again,” Du Plessis said after producing South Africa’s first and only century of this World Cup.

“The confidence that an Australian team comes into a World Cup with is just like an extra player on your team,” he added.

Asked to predict the winner of this World Cup, Du Plessis said: “They [Australia] would probably prefer playing against New Zealand, but I would say one of Australia or India.”

Also on Saturday, it was:

‧ India 265-3 (43.3),

Sri Lanka 264-7 (50)