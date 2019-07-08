Sweden edge out England at Cup

AFP, NICE, France

Sweden on Saturday ended their FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign on a high by beating England 2-1 in a third-place playoff in Nice, France, as Sofia Jakobsson’s first-half strike proved to be the winner.

England were looking to claim the bronze for a second successive World Cup, but it was Peter Gerhardsson’s side who finished third for a third time.

Kosovare Asllani gave Sweden an 11th-minute lead, before Jakobsson curled in an excellent second point midway through the first half, and although Fran Kirby quickly pulled one back, England could not find an equalizer.

“I just think maybe it was a carry-on from the semi-final — the emotion,” England manager Phil Neville said.

It was a second defeat in under a week for Neville’s Lionesses, after suffering their third straight major tournament semi-final loss when beaten 2-1 by reigning champions the US on Tuesday last week.

The US face the Netherlands in the final in Lyon on Sunday.

“Both teams looked shot, to be honest, almost on their knees,” former Manchester United player Neville added. “It’s a really difficult game to get up for. We came to this tournament to win it, not to finish third or fourth.”

Left-back Alex Greenwood was at fault, miskicking an attempted clearance straight to Asllani, who drilled a low finish into the net.

Neville’s team were all over the place at the back and almost fell two goals down inside the quarter-hour when Jakobsson ran clear and fired against the post.

However, the Montpellier winger was not to be denied in the 22nd minute, cutting inside and bending the ball past the despairing dive of England goalkeeper Carly Telford.

England had a gilt-edged chance to extend the play-off in the 89th minute as Lindahl failed to hold a corner, but Lucy Bronze’s well-struck volley was brilliantly headed off the line by Nilla Fischer.