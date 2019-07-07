Lyles runs fourth-fastest 200m of all time in 19.5s

AFP, LAUSANNE, Switzerland

American Noah Lyles on Friday became the fourth-fastest man in history over 200m with a stunning Diamond League victory in 19.50 seconds at Lausanne.

The 21-year-old was expected to face a close challenge from Andre de Grasse, but the Canadian was left trailing in third as Lyles laid down a serious marker ahead of September’s World Championships in Doha.

“Oh my God, would it be crazy if I said yes?” Lyles said when asked if he expected to run so fast. “The Worlds — I’ve been waiting for this since 2017, for so long, but I have no pressure as I have never participated in a big championship.”

Only world record holder Usain Bolt (19.19 seconds), his fellow Jamaican Yohan Blake (19.26 seconds) and four-time Olympic gold medal winner Michael Johnson (19.32 seconds) have run quicker.

Lyles will now have the US Track and Field Championships, which run from July 25 to 28 in Iowa, in his sights.

“I was even disappointed that the trials are postponed until July [from last month],” he said. “It makes we wait even more and I want to show that I’m the best.”

Two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce powered to a dominant victory in the 100m to confirm her return to the upper echelons of sprinting, while reigning world champion Justin Gatlin won the men’s race.

The 32-year-old Jamaican, on the comeback trail after taking time away from the sport to give birth to her son, clocked 10.74 seconds to beat European champion Dina Asher-Smith in second.

She won the 100m gold medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, before having to settle for bronze behind compatriot Thompson in Rio de Janeiro three years ago.

Fraser-Pryce is to be a contender for a medal at Worlds if she can maintain this form.

US veteran Gatlin proved he is still capable of defending his world 100m title later this year with a second consecutive Diamond League win.

The controversial 37-year-old, who has twice served doping bans in his career, claimed victory in 9.92 seconds.

Earlier, Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser made it four women’s 400m victories from as many Diamond League races this year.

Nigerien Aminatou Seyni pushed her all the way, but Naser won in 49.17 seconds, smashing the previous Lausanne record of 49.45 seconds set in 1996.

Seyni was a relatively unknown just two weeks ago, but has since improved her personal best by an incredible one-and-a-half seconds.

Ethiopian Hagos Gebrhiwet suffered an embarrassing mishap during men’s 5,000m, crossing the line with his arms raised in celebration — but with a lap still remaining.

His compatriot Yomif Kejelcha took full advantage, showing little sympathy to take the victory in 13 minutes, 0.56 seconds as Gebrhiwet was forced to settle for 10th.