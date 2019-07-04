Messi frustrated again as Brazil defeat Argentina to reach Copa America final

AFP, BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil

Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino on Tuesday scored the goals as Brazil beat archrivals Argentina 2-0 to qualify for the Copa America final.

Jesus and Firmino netted a goal apiece in each half to give Brazil the victory, which ensured Lionel Messi’s frustrating wait for a major international tournament title with Argentina will continue.

Hosts Brazil are on Sunday to play the winners of yesterday’s second semi-final between champions Chile and Peru.

It was the first time these age-old rivals had met in a major competition since Brazil beat Argentina 3-0 in the 2007 Copa America final.

Jesus and Firmino were the stars, each creating the other’s goal, although captain Dani Alves had a major say in the opener.

“It was another step toward our objective. We’re achieving all the goals that we’re setting ourselves,” Alves said.

“A lot of people doubt us, but we have a lot of faith in ourselves, in our plan, in our hard work,” he said. “We’re reaping the fruits of the seeds we’re sowing every day.”

However, it was a miserable night for Messi, whose hopes of landing a major international honor with Argentina ended in disappointment once again.

He will get another change next year, in the fourth Copa America in the five years, which is to be played in Argentina and Colombia.

In what was always expected to be a feisty affair there were some wild early tackles flying in, and Argentina’s Nicolas Tagliafico was first to be booked for a lunge at Jesus.

The first chance came when Argentina’s Leandro Paredes let fly from long range, but the ball whistled just over the top of goalkeeper Alisson’s goal.

Brazil took the lead on 19 minutes after a piece of individual brilliance from Alves. He beat three players on a mazy run before sending Firmino clear down the right with a no-look pass, the Liverpool forward crossing for the unmarked Jesus to tap home.

Argentina almost leveled on the half hour when Sergio Aguero headed Messi’s free-kick onto the bar, the ball bouncing down just in front of the line before Brazil scrambled it clear.

Messi then burst into life, driving at the heart of the Brazil defense and playing in Aguero, who took advantage of a Thiago Silva slip to make space for himself, but Marquinhos was quickly across to block the Manchester City striker’s shot.

Moments later, Messi beat two men on the right, won back the ball with a sliding tackle after overrunning it, but then wastefully shot high and wide.

At the other end, Arthur shot powerfully, but straight at goalkeeper Franco Armani.

Argentina pushed Brazil back at the start of the second half and Aguero picked out Lautaro Martinez in the box, but he did not catch his left-foot volley cleanly and Alisson gathered comfortably.

Another promising attacking move ended with Rodrigo de Paul blazing over.

However, Jesus produced a beautiful piece of skill, including a pirouetting drag-back, before teeing up Philippe Coutinho, who should have done better than shooting over.

However, moments later a blocked shot from Martinez looped over to Messi, who lashed a shot from an angle against the post, with Alisson beaten.

Alisson was alert to clutch a Messi free-kick on 66 minutes that looked destined for the top corner.

By then, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni had already gone for broke, bringing off midfielder Marcos Acuna and sending on speedy winger Angel di Maria, with Messi dropping into a deeper role.