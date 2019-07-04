Murray-Williams dream team becomes reality

Reuters, LONDON

Andy Murray wanted it, British fans were desperate for it and the media were working themselves into a frenzy about it, and on Tuesday it was confirmed that Serena Williams had said “Yes.”

Speculation has bubbled about a Murray/Williams dream team for the Wimbledon mixed doubles since 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Williams hinted over the weekend about her availability.

After the American struggled past Italian Giulia Gatto-Monticone in the first round of the women’s singles on Tuesday she left the British media in suspense.

“If you guys really want it ... all right, done,” she teased after initially saying that she was still trying to figure out the “singles part” and would “have to see.”

However, shortly afterward, Murray’s management team confirmed that they would be playing together.

It is a coup for Murray, and the tournament, with crowds set to flock to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in even greater numbers to try and catch a glimpse of the scratch pairing in action.

Two-time men’s singles champion Murray, back playing doubles as he continues his recovery from career-saving hip surgery in February, had already been turned down for the mixed doubles by new women’s world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

However, Williams is not a bad consolation.

Asked over the weekend whether he wanted to play with the American great, the Scot said, with a trademark sense of understatement, that the 37-year-old mother would be a “solid” partner.

Williams has won 16 Grand Slam doubles titles, but has not played mixed doubles at a major since partnering fellow American Bob Bryan at the 2012 French Open.

However, she did win the 1998 mixed title at Wimbledon with Max Mirnyi and the prospect of repeating that feat with a player she says she admires greatly was too tempting.

“His work ethic is just honestly off the charts. That’s something I’ve always respected about him,” Serena told reporters when asked about the player who in 2013 became the first British man in 77 years to win Wimbledon.

“His fitness, everything. To do what he’s done in an era where there’s so many other great male tennis players, so much competition, to rise above it, not many people have done it. He’s actually one of the few,” she said.

Murray also broke the trend and became one of the few top male players to hire a female coach when he took on Amelie Mauresmo for two years from 2014 to 2016.

“He really stands out, he really speaks up about women’s issues no matter what,” Williams said. “You can tell he has a really strong woman in his life.”

The only issue will be whether the American’s knees will cope with the extra demands as she bids for an eighth singles crown and whether Murray’s hip holds up to what will now be a packed doubles program if they progress.

He is also playing with Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the men’s doubles, having returned to action last month at Queen’s Club to win the doubles title with Feliciano Lopez.