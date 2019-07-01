Italy coach urges country to improve women’s game

Reuters, VALENCIENNES, France

Italy coach Milena Bertolini issued a plea for the country’s political leaders to respond to the team’s success at the FIFA Women’s World Cup by introducing changes to bring about full professionalism.

Italy were beaten 2-0 by the Netherlands in their quarter-final on Saturday, having impressed in their first appearance at the finals since 1999.

The “Azzurre” finished above Australia and Brazil in the group stage and beat China in the round of 16.

Bertolini said that the performance of her team, who have captured the attention of Italian fans in an unprecedented fashion, was “exceptional,” but action was needed to ensure continued progress.

Italy’s top Serie A clubs have begun to take the women’s game more seriously, but legislation enforces a salary cap of about 30,000 euros (US$34,168) on players who legally and contractually have amateur status.

“We must never forget the Italian players here have competed against fully professional players while our girls are amateurs. Thanks to our team spirit, we were able to reduce the gap, but the most important thing now is that the clubs and governing classes allow them to work in the same conditions as their foreign counterparts,” she told a post-match news conference.

“The big clubs are already doing a great deal. They have started this process two years ago to change the women’s game, but it will require political decisions,” she added.

Bertolini contrasted the sportsmanship and “positive values” of the women’s game with some of the controversies that have surrounded men’s soccer in Italy and said it was the way her players approached the game that had won over the Italian public.

“They need to be proud of themselves. The way they played and approached matches and their passion, they’ve shown people back home that football can be a sport where you have enjoyment, helping one another, unity and all these values. I think that’s why the public have fallen in love with this team,” she said.

The Italy players were in tears after the loss and Bertolini said she had also been overcome by her team’s exit from the tournament, but she felt no bitterness in defeat.

SWEDEN VS GERMANY

Reuters, RENNES, France

Sweden on Saturday ended Germany’s hopes of a third women’s World Cup win, coming from behind for a surprise 2-1 quarter-final victory thanks to goals from Sofia Jakobsson and Stina Blackstenius.

Sweden now face a last-four clash with the Netherlands in Lyon on Wednesday after a win which means that Olympic champions Germany will not have a chance to defend their title in Tokyo next year.

It was sweet revenge for Sweden, who had lost the Olympic final to Germany 2-1 in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, but who have now booked a place at their old rivals’ expense in the 2020 Games.

Many will still look to the other semi-final, Tuesday’s clash between England and the US, for the likely winner of the tournament, but Sweden showed they should not be underestimated with their swift counterattacking style.

There were tears on the faces of many of the Germany squad as the reality of their exit — and Olympic absence — hit home.

“We wanted to do so much more. This should not happen like it did,” Magull said. “We had one, two good chances to equalize, but did not manage it. That’s a real shame. ”

The win was Sweden’s first over Germany at a major tournament since 1995, having previously come close in the 2003 World Cup final and in the 2016 Rio final.