Kerber to face off against Pliskova in final at Eastbourne

AP, EASTBOURNE, England

Reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber was yesterday to face Karolina Pliskova for the Nature Valley International title after semi-final opponent Ons Jabeur withdrew with a right ankle injury on Friday.

Tunisian Jabeur on Thursday injured the ankle in the quarter-finals and was unable to recover in time for her second career semi-final.

Chasing her first title since she beat Serena Williams in last year’s Wimbledon final, Germany’s Kerber is to play in the Eastbourne final for the third time after losing in 2012 and 2014.

Czech second seed Pliskova did not face a single break point in beating Kiki Bertens 6-1, 6-2. For Pliskova, it was her third consecutive match dropping three games or fewer.

Bertens stumbled and hit her head on the court at 1-0 in the second set and went on to lose the next five games.

Pliskova beat Caroline Wozniacki to win the Eastbourne title in 2017 after losing to Dominika Cibulkova the year before.

Kerber has a 7-4 record against Pliskova and won their only previous meeting on grass in Birmingham in 2015.

Pliskova is 2-1 in finals this season and won the Internazionali BNL d’Italia last month.

Kerber is to start her Wimbledon title defense against Tatjana Maria and is in the same quarter of the draw as Williams and French Open champion Ashleigh Barty.

Later yesterday, there was to be all-American final in the men’s draw as Taylor Fritz faced Sam Querrey. Both were unseeded.

Fritz upset third-seeded Kyle Edmund 7-6 (10/8), 6-3, while Querrey downed Italian qualifier Thomas Fabbiano 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3.