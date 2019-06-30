Women’s World Cup: British women qualify for Tokyo Games after France eliminated from World Cup

AFP, PARIS

France’s elimination from their own FIFA Women’s World Cup against the US on Friday — 24 hours after England made the semi-finals — had the knock-on effect of qualifying the UK’s women for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Of the 12 qualifiers for the women’s soccer competition at next year’s Games, three come from the three best-performing European sides at the World Cup.

The US were the only nation from outside Europe to make it into the quarter-finals, and their 2-1 win over France in Paris means that the other three semi-finalists would all go to the Olympics.

England on Thursday defeated Norway 3-0 in the last eight and are to play the US in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

That means they would go to the Games under the banner of “Team GB,” with the other European qualifiers coming from the winners of yesterday’s remaining World Cup quarter-finals.

Italy were to play the Netherlands in the first, before Germany were to take on Sweden in what is a repeat of the 2016 Rio Olympics gold-medal match won by Germany.

Britain’s women made the quarter-finals at the 2012 London Games.

There is to be no British men’s soccer team in Japan next year.