Lashley defies low rank to take Rocket Mortgage lead

Reuters

Nate Lashley on Thursday defied his lowly world ranking and made the most of his late addition to the Rocket Mortgage Classic field as he grabbed a one-shot lead after the first round at the Detroit Golf Club.

The American world No. 353, who failed to qualify for the inaugural tournament on Monday, but was added to the field as an alternate, enjoyed a bogey-free, career-best nine-under 63.

“When you’re first alternate it’s not a whole lot of fun, that feeling of only missing getting in the event by a spot, by one person,” Lashley said.

“We’ll see how it goes tomorrow. Hopefully I can go out there and play like today, play relaxed golf and have some fun,” he added.

Lashley, who earned his PGA Tour card for the first time last year, went out early and made four birdies on the front nine and finished in style with five birdies over the final six holes.

That was enough to leave him one shot clear of compatriots Ryan Armour and Nick Watney. A group of seven that included Charles Howell III and Stewart Cink were a further shot back.

“Obviously I made a lot of putts,” Lashley said. “I putted well, I drove it pretty well. I hit it really well on the back nine, but at nine-under you’re kind of doing everything well.”

US Open champion Gary Woodland, in his first event since picking up his maiden major title, mixed six bogeys with five birdies en route to a one-over-par 73 that left him 10 back of the first-round leader.

Among the other notables in the field were two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson and world No. 14 Rickie Fowler, who were five shots back of the leader after matching 68s.

ANDALUCIA MASTERS

AFP, SOTOGRANDE, Spain

Sergio Garcia on Thursday admitted that he had a special connection with Valderrama Golf Club as he began his bid for a fourth title at the venue with an opening-round 66 in the Andalucia Masters.

“I love this place, there is no doubt about that,” said 39-year-old Garcia, who is five-under, one shot behind leader Victor Perez of France.

“It kind of has something with me that helps me. Today was a great round, I hit the ball very well. It’s probably the best that I’ve felt in quite a while,” he added.

Garcia has won the past three stagings of the Anadalucia Masters at Valderrama in 2011, 2017 and last year, and has 10 other top-10s from 14 appearances at a course he admits is his favorite in the world.

“It’s just the first round and we have to keep building on that and look forward to a good week. It’s still Thursday, you’ve got to go one step at a time, there’s still a lot of golf to be played,” added Garcia, the 2017 Masters champion.

South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Malaysia’s Gavin Green, Swede Anton Karlsson and American Sihwan Kim were all alongside Garcia at five-under.