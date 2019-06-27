SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

OLYMPICS

Dancing added to 2024

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday voted to approve the addition of break dancing, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing to the Paris 2024 Games. Break dancing is the only of the quartet making its Olympic debut, with the other three due to appear for the first time at next year’s Tokyo Games. The decision at the IOC session in Lausanne, Switzerland, must still be rubber-stamped by the IOC’s executive commission in December next year. “The four sports that Paris has proposed are all totally in line with Olympic Agenda 2020, because they contribute to making the program more gender balanced and more urban, and offer the opportunity to connect with the younger generation,” IOC president Thomas Bach said in a statement.

OLYMPICS

AIBA officially suspended

The IOC yesterday officially took over the boxing qualification and competition for next year’s Tokyo Olympics and suspended the International Boxing Association (AIBA) following a vote at its session. The council voted unanimously to implement a recommendation of its executive board to oust AIBA from the Games over issues surrounding its finances and governance, and suspend the body until the issues are resolved. Serbian IOC member Nenad Lalovic earlier yesterday delivered a damning report, saying that the association could reach a debt of as much as US$29 million. He also said AIBA had failed to reform at the top of the organization.

RUGBY UNION

Anger over Folau support

The Australian Charities and Not-for-Profits Commission (ACNC) has fielded complaints over the Australian Christian Lobby’s decision to host Israel Folau’s fundraising efforts for his legal battle against Rugby Australia. The former Wallaby’s GoFundMe page was taken down this week for breaching the platform’s terms of service. The lobby’s fundraising drive yesterday afternoon stood at almost A$1.8 million (US$1.26 million), but it says it has not breached federal laws governing charity operations. “Generally, the ACNC can investigate where there are concerns that a registered charity has breached the ACNC Act or our governance standards,” the commission said in a statement. “This may include if a charity is not pursuing its charitable purpose, not operating in a not-for-profit manner or giving private benefits to its members.”

COLLEGE

Coach influence exposed

More than one-third of trainers have said that coaches influence the hiring and firing of sports-medicine staff, a finding that counters National Collegiate Athletic Association protocol urging medical staff to independently make decisions about athlete health. Among the 1,796 athletic trainers who answered a survey, more than 48 percent said their school was not following the guidance. Nearly one in five respondents said a coach had played an athlete who had been deemed medically ineligible to participate. Nearly three in five of 537 athletic trainers who answered questions about whether they received pressure from non-medical personnel about medical decisions said they did. Of those, 28.8 percent said they received pressure at least twice a month and 2.56 percent said they received pressure daily.