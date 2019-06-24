SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies, with staff writer

GOLF

Green has one-shot lead

Hannah Green held a one-shot lead over Ariya Jutanugarn at the KPGA Women’s PGA Championship on Saturday, matching pars and birdies with Jutanugarn for seven straight holes, but missed a birdie putt on 16 and shot a bogey on 18 to erode her advantage. Green was nine-under 207 for her first 54-hole lead at an LPGA Tour event. Taiwan’s Chien Pei-yun (220) and Hsu Wei-ling (222) made the cut, but were well adrift of the leaders.

TENNIS

Barty, Goerges advance

Ashleigh Barty was to play Julia Goerges in the final of the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham after press time last night after sending down 11 aces and 24 winners on Saturday to dispatch world No. 51 Barbora Strycova from the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-4. Goerges is also in good form, beating Petra Martic 6-4, 6-3 in the other semi-final.

SOCCER

Run marks cave rescue

Some of the 12 young Thai soccer players and their coach have marked the anniversary of their ordeal that saw them trapped in a flooded cave for two weeks with a commemorative marathon in northern Thailand. About 4,000 people took part in the marathon and biking event yesterday morning, organized by local authorities to raise funds to improve conditions at the Tham Luang cave complex. The youngsters went in to explore before rain-fed floodwaters pushed them deep inside the complex. Nine of the boys and their coach ran the marathon, donning the event’s orange T-shirts. The Wild Boars teammates were at the center of attention as they smiled and posed for photographs.

RUGBY UNION

France win U-20 title

Flyhalf Louis Carbonel kicked the winning penalty with 15 minutes remaining to give France a 24-23 win over Australia in the final at the under-20 world rugby championship on Saturday. The lead changed hands seven times at the Racecourse Stadium, but France prevailed to successfully defend their title. Carbonel had been the star of France’s first title success on home soil last year, kicking 23 points in their defeat of England in the final. Australia got off to a fast start in this year’s decider when teenage winger Mark Nawaqanitawase dived over after only 49 seconds. South Africa beat Argentina 41-16 to take third place for the third tournament in a row. England defeated Wales 45-26 for fifth place and New Zealand beat Ireland 40-17 to take seventh spot, the Kiwis’ lowest ranking in the 12-year history of the U-20 championship.

FOOTBALL

Salary cap announced

The NHL salary cap for next season has been set at US$81.5 million, US$1.5 lower than initially projected. The league and the NHL Players’ Association announced the figure on Saturday, a day before teams could begin meeting with prospective unrestricted free agents ahead of the signing period opening on Monday next week. The cap rose by US$2 million from last season, although teams at or near the maximum were counting additional room to sign or re-sign players. The cap crunch was notable in leading to several teams shedding high-priced salaries during the second and final day of the NHL draft on Saturday.