Milicic hails Australia after World Cup exit

Reuters

Australia coach Ante Milicic on Saturday praised his side’s resilience after they were knocked out of the Women’s World Cup in France in a shootout against Norway.

A goal down in the first half of their last-16 encounter, the Matildas sent the game to extra time when Elise Kellond-Knight scored with seven minutes remaining. Australia then had defender Alanna Kennedy sent off in the extra period, but hung on for the shootout.

Norway won the shootout 4-1 to advance to the quarter-finals against either England or Cameroon — who were to start their game after press time last night — in Le Havre on Thursday.

“They never gave up, they kept on fighting,” Milicic said. “They really did things the hard way and in the end we couldn’t climb the final hurdle.”

“Once we lost a player it became difficult,” he said. “I think it was a pretty even game, but I’m disappointed with the result.”

The Matildas’ preparations for the tournament were less than ideal, with several players not getting regular game time for their clubs, while Milicic was only appointed to the role in February after long-standing coach Alen Stajcic was sacked.

Striker Sam Kerr said the loss was tough to take, but the side would only benefit from the experiences they had in France.

“These are the moments where you grow and you become stronger as players and a team,” the 25-year-old said. “I feel like we’ve let some people down, but we’ll be stronger from it.”

“It’s been a little bit of a roller-coaster ride for us, but to see where the girls have come and how the team has stuck together and the staff has stuck with us, we’re very grateful for all the support we have,” Kerr said.

Kennedy, who was sent off for pulling down Lisa-Marie Karlseng Utland, questioned the decision — which went to the video assistant referee for review — to issue her a straight red card.

“I’m not surprised, the refereeing has been questionable the whole tournament, in terms of the rules and decisions there needs to be more clarity for everyone,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald. “It’s the way it goes, you have to play to the whistle, but we definitely need more clarity about certain things.”