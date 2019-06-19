Norway join China, Spain in World Cup round-of-16

AFP, REIMS, France

Norway on Monday advanced to the round-of-16 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup alongside China and Spain after beating South Korea 2-1, while France and Germany topped their groups with wins over Nigeria and South Africa respectively.

Caroline Graham Hansen gave Norway an early lead from the penalty spot after Cho So-hyun was judged to have grabbed Maria Thorisdottir in the third minute, before winning the decisive second penalty shortly after halftime when she was chopped down by Kang Chae-rim.

The Barcelona striker had to watch while she received treatment as Isabell Herlovsen just squeezed home Norway’s second to secure the points from a nervy encounter and seal second place in Group A, despite Yeo Min-ji’s poked finish 12 minutes from time.

Asked by reporters if she would be available to play in the next round, Hansen said: “I don’t know yet, but the doctors are positive we’ll be OK.”

“The [South] Koreans were better than we expected, but we were not good today, so we’re happy that we’re through,” she added.

They also survived a late scare from an impressive South Korea, who are nonetheless out after finishing bottom with no points, when Min-ji headed a fraction wide in stoppage-time.

In the next round Martin Sjogren’s side take on one of Italy, Brazil or Australia, who were due to play the final round of matches in Group C yesterday.

“We’ll have to see who we meet, but I think Italy have really impressed me,” Sjogren said.

Meanwhile, France are to take on one of the four best third-placed finishers following their 1-0 win, but face the prospect of tackling the defending champions in the quarter-finals should the US as expected top Group F and win their subsequent round-of-16 tie.

France needed a point to take first place in the group, but Wendie Renard gave them all three from the penalty spot at the second attempt, after Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was judged to have encroached for Renard’s first effort, which hit the post.

“I thought to myself: ‘This is not my day’ ... [but] I took my responsibility and I decided to retake it,” Renard said. “In high level sport if you’re not mentally prepared there’s no point you being there.”

Germany ensured they missed the US in the next round after they topped Group B with a perfect nine points following a comprehensive 4-0 win over South Africa.

It could instead be Spain, who qualified for the next round in second place behind Germany after a goalless draw with China.

Both Spain and former runners-up China knew a point in Le Havre would take them through to the knockout phase from Group B and they played out a stalemate.

Spain did threaten to take all three points late on, but China goalkeeper Peng Shimeng made key saves in the final 10 minutes, getting down low to keep out a Patri Guijarro strike and then reaching to tip over a Jennifer Hermoso effort.

China finished behind Spain on goal-difference, but progress as one of the best third-placed finishers.

Former world champions Germany had no trouble dispensing with South Africa in Montpellier, as the Banyana Banyana go home from their first World Cup without a point thanks to goals from Melanie Leupolz, Sara Daebritz, Alexandra Popp and Lina Magull.

Germany go into a round-of-16 tie on Saturday in Grenoble against an as yet unknown third-placed finisher from another group.