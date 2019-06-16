Shooter ‘did not target’ David Ortiz

Reuters

The man charged with shooting Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz admitted that he shot him, but said he was hired to kill someone else.

TMZ Sports on Friday reported that 25-year-old Rolfi Ferreira Cruz told reporters who had crowded outside the jail in the Dominican Republic that Ortiz was not the target.

Through the bars of his cell, Cruz said that he was sent to the Santo Domingo club on Sunday last week to kill a man who happened to be dressed like Ortiz.

“It wasn’t supposed to be David,” he said, his words translated from Spanish, adding that he was confused by Ortiz’ clothing.

Late on Thursday, police in the Dominican Republic arrested three more people in connection with the shooting, bringing the number of people in custody to nine. At least one more person is being sought.

CNN on Friday reported that authorities in the Dominican Republic disputed the report, saying that Cruz had admitted to them that Ortiz was the target of the attack.

Instead, they speculated that he had changed his story because he feared retribution from Ortiz fans inside the jail.

Ortiz was seriously injured in the attack. He underwent surgery in Santo Domingo and on Monday was transferred to Boston and admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he underwent a second surgery.

Doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his colon and intestines in the initial surgery. Ortiz also sustained liver damage.

His wife, Tiffany, on Thursday offered the most recent update about the condition of “Big Papi,” saying that he was in “guarded” condition in the surgical intensive care unit.

Ortiz has been able to sit up and take some steps, and is expected to recover from his wounds.

Ortiz began his MLB career by playing six seasons for the Minnesota Twins (1997-2002), but his career blossomed after he joined the Red Sox.

His post-season heroics helped Boston capture their first World Series title in 86 years in 2004, when he was MVP of the American League Championship Series, as the Red Sox overcame a 3-0 series deficit to the New York Yankees in seven games.

He also helped the Red Sox win championships in 2007 and 2013, capturing World Series MVP honors in the latter season.