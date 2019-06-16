England, Italy through to knockouts

AFP, LE HAVRE, France

Jodie Taylor on Friday broke a 14-month goal drought to shoot England past Argentina and into the last 16 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, after Cristiana Girelli’s hat-trick saw Italy through with a 5-0 hammering of hapless Jamaica.

Euro 2017 top scorer Taylor tapped home from Beth Mead’s inviting low cross just after the hour mark to send England to the top of Group D on six points, two ahead of Japan, and into the next round alongside Italy, France and Germany with a game still to play.

“I’m the first one to admit that I score goals because of my teammates. The Euros I won the golden boot because of the quality of my teammates,” Taylor told reporters. “The ball from Beth today absolutely showed that.”

Phil Neville’s side now need a point in Nice on Wednesday against Japan, who beat Scotland 2-1 earlier on Friday, to ensure that they finish in first place and avoid a potential clash with European champions the Netherlands in the next round.

They could form part of a powerful group of teams in the knockouts with the three strong-looking European nations plus the US, who are heavy favorites to go through from their group.

“To be honest, I’m so focused on the group I don’t even know who we could face yet,” Taylor said about the prospect of facing one of those sides. “We want to top the group, that’s all we want to focus on — ask me after Japan.”

Despite the defeat, Argentina, third in the group with a point, can still qualify for the knockout stages if they beat Scotland in their final game in Paris, although they will have to show more attacking intent than they have in their opening two matches.

They were twice saved by goalkeeper Vanina Correa, who pushed Nikita Parris’ 28th-minute penalty off the post and then pulled off a super stop to deny Mead four minutes before the break.

Italy took their place in the knockout stages following Juventus striker Girelli’s treble and a late brace from Aurora Galli, which also gave Milena Bertolini’s side a perfect six points and put them top of Group C.

Italy can now guarantee top spot by getting a result from their final game against Brazil, although their superior goal difference means they can lose and still maintain first place.

“We never thought we would have got this kind of result,” said Bertolini, whose side were among the outsiders before the start of the World Cup.

However, the penalty with which Girelli opened her tournament caused controversy, with referee Anna-Marie Keighley pointing to the spot after a video assistant referee (VAR) check in the 10th minute for a what looked like a soft foul on Barabara Bonansea.

Girelli then missed the spot-kick, but Keighley allowed her to retake following another VAR check that Jamaica goalkeeper Sydney Schneider had encroached.

The 29-year-old made no mistake the second time round before doubling Italy’s lead 13 minutes later, when she bundled home Bonansea’s flick-on from a corner.

Girelli became only the second Italian woman to score a World Cup hat-trick just after the break when she beat Schneider to a looping cross.

“I couldn’t have even dreamed of scoring a hat-trick in the World Cup, it’s an incredible personal satisfaction,” Girelli said.

Mana Iwabuchi set 2011 winners Japan on their way against Scotland and Yuika Sugasawa converted a penalty as Japan closed in on the last 16, just four days after a disappointing display in a goalless draw against Argentina.