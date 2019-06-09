SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

GOLF

Lee Jeong-eun leads

Newly crowned US Women’s Open champion Lee Jeong-eun blazed into a share of the lead at the Shoprite LPGA Classic on Friday, reproducing the form that secured her maiden major to shoot an eight-under-par 63. The weary South Korean rookie, who has spent this week fielding calls of congratulations after her triumph in Charleston on Sunday last week, surged to the top of the leaderboard alongside Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum. A wild opening round at the Seaview Golf Club in Galloway, New Jersey saw Lee notch an eagle and nine birdies. Three bogeys prevented her from going even lower. Lee said that she was still riding the momentum from last week. “I did pretty good in last week’s tournament, and so I feel pretty confident,” she said. “Now I feel like I want to play well in the rest of the tournaments.” A low-scoring opening day of the three-round event left three a shot off the lead, with Kristen Gillman, Lexi Thompson and Chinese rookie He Muni all posting seven-under-par 64s. The two Taiwanese at the tournament are Chien Pei-yun, who shot a 68 to leave her in a share of 31st, and Min Lee, who had a 70 for a share of 58th.

SOCCER

Spain and Poland win

Spain and Poland maintained perfect records in qualifying for the 2020 European Championship by winning their third straight games on Friday. Spain took a 4-1 victory home from Faeroe Islands, while Poland also won away, 1-0 against North Macedonia. Israel beat Latvia 3-0 thanks to Eran Zahavi’s hat-trick to stay in contention for a spot in the final tournament, while Ukraine routed Serbia 5-0. Elsewhere, the Republic of Ireland drew 1-1 with Denmark.

SOCCER

Russian players banned

Three Russian soccer players have been banned for three years each in a match-fixing case. The three, all defenders for third-tier club Chernomorets Novorossiysk, were allegedly offered money to lose a game against promotion-chasing Chayka Peschanokopskoye last month. The Chernomorets’ manager was also suspended for a year and there was also a one-year ban for Urozhay Krasnodar chief executive officer Dmitry Gradilenko, whose team are fighting Chayka for promotion. Gradilenko allegedly offered bonuses to the Chernomorets team to play well against Chayka. Chayka won the game 3-1 and later secured promotion.

MOTOR RACING

Ferrari post best times

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel were fastest in the Friday afternoon practice sessions, giving the team hope going into the Canadian Grand Prix today. Ferrari are looking for their first victory of the season after six races, all won by Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. “It has been a positive day,” said Leclerc, a first-year Ferrari driver. “The steps we took from FP1 [free practice] to FP2 have been very good. Now we need to do the same into qualifying.” Bottas posted the third-best time, but Hamilton had a puncture on turn eight, slid across the track and crashed into a wall. Hamilton apologized for the crash on the team radio. Mercedes had the fastest lap times in the early practice session. Ferrari’s times bode well for a competitive race weekend at Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, which boasts several long straightaways.