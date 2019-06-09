FIFA inks UN Women partnership on gender equity

AP, PARIS

FIFA on Friday capped its first Women’s Convention by announcing a partnership with UN Women to promote gender equity around the globe.

“Of course FIFA is an organization which has a mission to develop football all over the world, but we also know that FIFA has a social role as well,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said at the conclusion of the two-day conference.

“Sports gives us multidimensional possibilities to advance gender equality,” UN Women executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, said.

UN Women is the UN’ entity for gender equality and the empowerment of women. Infantino and Mlambo-Ngcuka signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to signify the partnership between the two organizations.

A more detailed is to be announced at a later date, FIFA said.

The MOU said that FIFA and UN Women recognize “the importance of close collaboration between public authorities, international organizations, the private sector, and media and sports organizations, both in respect of making sport activities more accessible to women and girls and in dissemination the diverse sport content that promotes gender equality.”

The first Women’s Football Convention was held in connection with the Women’s World Cup, with 24 teams competing over the next month for the trophy.

Infantino touched on several points during an address to the conference.

He said that for the next four years, the world body is dedicating US$500 million to women’s soccer.

FIFA says that budget goes to the work of the women’s soccer division, development programs, the Women’s World Cup and youth competitions, as well as funds allocated to the FIFA Forward program for the 211 member federations.

Infantino said that total prize money for the Women’s World Cup was raised from US$15 million in 2015 to US$50 million in France. The figure for this tournament includes club compensation and preparation money, which is being allocated for the first time.

The FIFA World Cup last year had US$400 million in prize money. France, the men’s winner, were awarded US$38 million.