IAAF to seek reversion of SFT’s ruling on Semenya

Reuters

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said that it would seek a swift reversion of Monday’s Swiss court ruling in favor of two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya.

Semenya has appealed a Court of Arbitration for Sport decision that supported the IAAF’s rule that XY chromosome athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs), like Semenya, can only race in distances from 400m to a mile if they take medication to lower their testosterone levels.

The Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT) ruled that Semenya would be able to run in her favored 800m event without taking medication until her appeal has been ruled on.

In response to that decision, the IAAF said in a statement that it would seek a “swift reversion of the superprovisional order ... to avoid serious confusion among athletes and event organizers, and to protect the integrity of the sport.”

It added that the suspension of regulations applied only to Semenya and would be in effect until June 25.

“The SFT’s decision was ex parte, meaning that it was requested and issued without the IAAF’s knowledge,” the IAAF said.

“The IAAF did not receive appellant’s filings or the order until today, so has not had the chance to explain why the DSD regulations should remain in force and applicable to all affected athletes while the appeal is pending,” it added.

“The IAAF fully respects each individual’s personal dignity and supports the social movement to have people accepted in society based on their chosen legal sex and/or gender identity,” the IAAF statement said.

“However, the IAAF is convinced there are some contexts, sport being one of them, where biology has to trump identity,” it said.