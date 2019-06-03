Ruiz stuns Joshua with seventh-round KO for title

AP, NEW YORK

Andy Ruiz Jr had six weeks to prepare for the fight of his life. He will have a lifetime to celebrate one of boxing’s biggest heavyweight stunners.

A massive underdog, Ruiz on Saturday knocked down British champion Anthony Joshua four times at Madison Square Garden, and the final two times in the seventh round proved the decisive blows.

Ruiz, the first heavyweight of Mexican descent to win a heavyweight title, capped one of boxing’s epic upsets.

“I just feel so good, man,” Ruiz said. “This is what I’ve been dreaming about. This is what I’ve been working hard for. I can’t believe I just made my dreams come true.”

Ruiz barely was on anyone’s heavyweight radar when he was summoned as a replacement to fight the undefeated Joshua in front of a packed Garden.

Considered a joke by fans, all Ruiz did was dominate the British champion and used a TKO to turn his life and the heavyweight division upside down.

Ruiz racked up 32 wins without beating many boxers of note and walked into the ring with a waistline that will need a supersized championship belt.

Ruiz even warned Joshua before the fight: “Don’t underestimate this little fat boy.”

The 270-pound heavyset heavyweight knocked down Joshua twice in the third round and did it two more times in the seventh before referee Mike Griffin ended the fight.

Joshua was woozy and seemed to stumble toward the wrong corner after the final blow.

Ruiz stepped in after fighting on April 20, when he stopped Alexander Dimitrenko. Jarrell Miller’s failed drug tests sent the challenger to the sideline and paved the way for Ruiz’s unexpected title shot.

Ruiz (33-1, 21 KOs) seized the opportunity and made boxing history to win the WBA/IBF/WBO/IBO championships.

He raised his arms in celebration and jumped around the ring as his corner quickly mobbed him and a wild celebration kicked off.

Joshua (22-1, 22 KOs) and Ruiz were both knocked down in an electrifying third round that had the sellout crowd of 20,201 howling with each heavy hit. Joshua knocked down Ruiz early in the round and the promise of an early finish seemed on the horizon.

Ruiz, his trunks a bit too low for his portly frame, came right back and used an overhand right that rocked the champ and sent him to the canvas. Joshua recovered only to get pummeled in the corner. Ruiz knocked him down again in the final ticks of the round as fans in a disbelieving Garden crowd screamed: “Oh my God.”

Again, Joshua beat the count, but the bell saved the Briton from going a second longer in his weakened state.

Ruiz etched his name in heavyweight lore by TKO at 1 minute, 27 seconds in the seventh round to become the surprise champ.

“My life is going to change,” he said. “I don’t have to show them no more.”