Late double-bogey derails Woods as Rose narrows gap

Reuters

Tiger Woods’ challenge at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio on Friday suffered a blow in the second round with a late double-bogey that left him seven strokes off the lead, while Justin Rose shot the day’s best of 63 to haul himself back into contention.

Jordan Spieth remained a stroke off the lead with a 70, with Troy Merritt (66), South Korea’s Lee Kyoung-hoon (67) and German Martin Kaymer (68) tied at the top on eight-under 135.

Woods overcame an uneven start by making three birdies before carding a seven at the par-five 15th hole on his way to an even-par 72.

After opening with a 75, Rose, who played with Woods, turned his day around by going 10-under in a 12-hole stretch that included two eagles and six birdies. He finished the day three shots off the lead on six-under 138.

Former world No. 1 Kaymer is looking for his first PGA Tour victory since 2014, when he won the US Open. The 34-year-old held the outright lead before a bogey at the last.

Lee was bogey-free with five birdies, while early-finishing Merritt mixed an eagle with six birdies and two bogeys.

Rory McIlroy (71) missed the projected cut line of one-over by a stroke.

Fed Ex points leader Matt Kuchar (74) missed by two, while Jason Day (74) and Phil Mickelson (79) were five-over par.

Mickelson opened with a triple-bogey and added a double and five bogeys to match his worst round at Muirfield Village. Day had six bogeys and a double.