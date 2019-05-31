Hate builds up between the Bruins and the Blues

AP, BOSTON

There was blood in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. And a possible head injury. And plenty of fresh bumps and bruises.

The best-of-seven series between the Boston Bruins and the St Louis Blues has turned decidedly nasty, and it only took two games. If that.

Connor Clifton bloodied the Blues’ Tyler Bozak with a high stick, Oskar Sundqvist knocked the Bruins’ Matt Grzelcyk out of the game by ramming him into the glass and Robert Bortuzzo slashed Boston’s Jake DeBrusk between padding on his left arm before a face-off, leaving him doubled over in pain.

Former Blues captain David Backes crushed Sammy Blais with an open-ice hit just two nights after helmet-less Torey Krug skated down the ice and leveled the Blues’ Robert Thomas with a body check. Thomas has not played since.

The NHL has consistently emphasized skill and speed of late, but sometimes you can steamroll your way to a playoff victory, which the Blues did 3-2 in overtime Wednesday night to tie the series at a game apiece.

The league still sells hatred, and it did not take long for that to build up between these heavy-hitting teams.

“They’re aggressive, they’re big, they hit well and we’re a big team and we hit, so there’s going to be a lot of chirping, a lot of hitting going, a lot of scrums,” St Louis forward Patrick Maroon said.

At the moment, it is advantage St Louis. The Blues outhustled the Bruins and delivered more blows in grabbing home-ice advantage with Game 3 coming up tomorrow night in St Louis, Missouri.

“I think we’ve been doing that all playoffs, no? It’s just our style,” Sundqvist said.

“That’s how we play and when we do it, we’re good, we’re winning pucks back and we’re creating offense. That’s part of our game,” he added.

Knowing that, Backes said that the Bruins want to “match physicality, stare them in the eyes and go right through it when they’re trying to amp that up and have an answer at times when we have the opportunity to be physical on their guys.”

St Louis were credited with 49 hits in a game filled with aches and pains.

Sundqvist’s hit on Grzelcyk drew a boarding penalty and the Boston defenseman needed help to get off the ice.

Blais and Jaden Schwartz also each ran into goaltender Tuukka Rask and both were whistled for interference.

“We can’t let them push us around,” Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo said.

“We can’t retaliate after the whistle. They were right on top of us,” he said.

“We kind of felt like whenever we turned around to move up the ice, they were right there, doing a good job with their sticks and playing a little bit more physical than we were,” he added.

However, the Bruins were not shrinking violets. Featuring a blue line with four players 1.83m-tall or shorter, Charlie McAvoy was throwing the body like someone not afraid to hit above his weight class.

The hits continued to take their toll.

St Louis were already without Thomas and defenseman Vince Dunn, and top-line winger Vladimir Tarasenko missed a big chunk of the second period.

Bozak went down the tunnel to close the stick-induced cut on his face, but returned not long after. He was no worse for the wear — just part of the cost of doing business.

The same could not be said for Grzelcyk, who went to a hospital for tests.

Boston, down to five defenseman, appeared to tire late.

“It’s a long series,” Blues defenseman Colton Paryko said.