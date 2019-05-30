Record home crowd as Scotland women beat Jamaica 3-2

Reuters

Scotland on Tuesday beat fellow World Cup finalists Jamaica 3-2 at Hampden Park in a pre-tournament friendly in front of a record home crowd for their women’s team.

The 18,555 spectators in Glasgow shattered the previous record of 4,098 set last year at St Mirren Park in Paisley.

Jamaican striker Khadija “Bunny” Shaw scored twice, but went off in the 66th minute after taking a knock on the shin from Scotland captain Rachel Corsie.

Substitute defender Sophie Howard then headed in the winner unmarked for the home side a minute later off a Caroline Weir corner.

Shaw had put the visitors in front with a powerful strike in the 15th minute and equalized in the 49th minute after a fine shot from 30m by Chelsea midfielder Erin Cuthbert and another by Manchester City’s Weir had put Scotland ahead.

Jamaica played the last few minutes with 10 women after using up their six replacements.

Scotland are making their World Cup finals debut in France, with Jamaica the lowest-ranked team to qualify.

“The first 15 minutes, the players found it tough,” Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr said. “Maybe a big crowd, a big arena and that was why we did this tonight, to try and get them used to what they are going to have to face in Nice.”