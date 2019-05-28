Cataldo wins 15th stage, Carapaz leads

AFP, COMO, Italy

Astana’s Dario Cataldo on Sunday won the 15th stage of the Giro d’Italia in Como, outsprinting the other survivor of a long breakaway, fellow Italian, Mattia Cattaneo.

Richard Carapaz, the overall leader, finished 11 seconds behind with Simon Yates and Vincenzo Nibali, but Primoz Roglic, who came off his bike on the final descent, lost 40 seconds to the Ecuadoran.

While Cataldo and Cattaneo of Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec played cat and mouse up the final straight for the stage victory, the heavyweight contenders were fighting a desperate battle for seconds behind them at the end of the 232km stage.

Nibali of Bahrain-Merida attacked throughout the closing stages and only Carapaz and two Britons, Yates of Mitchelton-Scott, and Hugh Carthy of EF Education First, managed to stay with the Italian.

They finished just 11 seconds behind Cataldo. Yates snatched third to pick up a four-second bonus.

“I wanted to see how the others responded,” Nibali said at the finish, adding that he was happy he was “able to do something.”

Carapaz increased his lead to 47 seconds over Roglic. Nibali is another minute further back in third place.

“Among those in contention for the victory, there is also Carapaz,” the Ecuadoran said, but accepted Nibali had taken the initiative on the stage. “It was a mistake, on my part and on Roglic’s part, to give him so much space.”

The Movistar Team rider said Nibali was a threat.

“I think he’s very strong,” Carapaz said. “I think I’m going to be seeing a lot of him this week. We both want to finish on the podium, so it should be quite a spectacle for the people watching on the TV.”

Nibali was greeted at the finish by the 36-year-old Alberto Contador, winner of seven Grand Tours.

“I told him that he has always been an inspiration,” said the 34 year-old Sicilian, who has won four Grand Tours. “He could attack unexpectedly, up or down, in a key stage or on a transitional stage. He didn’t want to be second or third, he was just riding to win. That’s a champion’s mindset.”

Spaniard Mikel Landa, the Movistar Team leader, was part of a quintet that finished 36 seconds behind the winners.

Slovenian Roglic, who started the day seven seconds behind Carapaz, rode into a barrier taking a corner too wide as the contenders took terrifying risks on the final descent.

He had to exchange bikes with a teammate and came in 51 seconds behind the winner in a trio that also contained Trek-Segafredo’s Dutchman Bauke Mollema.

Nibali said Vuelta a Espana champion Yates had demonstrated better form.

“He is more than five minutes away, but he has shown that his condition is improving,” Nibali said.