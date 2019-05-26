SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies, with staff writer

GOLF

Three lead at Pure Silk

Playing partners Jennifer Song and Jacqui Concolino stuck together in the Pure Silk Championship. Bronte Law kept up, too. Rebounding from a bogey on the par-four 14th with three straight birdies, Law shot a three-under 68 on Friday at Kingsmill Resort to match early starters Song and Concolino at nine-under 133. “It was a battle,” Law said. “Seemed to feel like every time I would make a birdie and try and build on it I would have an unforced error couple holes later and make bogey and be back to where I started.” The Englishwoman had six birdies and three bogeys. “Mistakes happen,” Law said. “I’m just going to try to minimize that for the rest of the tournament. I’m creating enough chances to where I can keep shooting some low scores.” Song, tied for the first-round lead with Law and Anna Nordqvist, also had a 68. Taiwan’s Chien Pei-yun was in a four-way share of ninth after scores of 69 and 67 gave her a second-round total of six-under 136, while Hsu Wei-ling (three-under 139) was in a share of 31st. Lee Min missed the cut.

CYCLING

Zakarin claims Stage 13

Ilnur Zakarin of Katusha soloed to a snow-capped summit finish victory in the 13th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Friday. The Russian climbed to third in the overall standings. “I came to the Giro d’Italia to make the top five and I hope it’s still possible,” Zakarin said after spraying champagne on the podium. Slovenia’s Jan Polanc of Team UAE kept hold of the overall lead.

MOTOR RACING

Lauda tribute planned

Special tributes are to be held in memory of Formula One great Niki Lauda at the Monaco Grand Prix today. The three-time champion died on Monday at the age of 70, less than one year after undergoing a lung transplant. The Austrian driver won two of his three titles after coming back from a horrific crash that left him fighting for his life in a burning car at the 1976 German Grand Prix. A minute’s silence is to be held at 2:53pm local time, with all 20 drivers on the grid along with contemporaries and peers of Lauda holding a red cap in tribute. Lauda, who was scarred for life and lost most of his right ear following the accident, stood out in the paddock in recent years because of his distinctive red cap. He won 25 races, including two in Monaco, and fans watching today’s race are encouraged to pay their own tributes. “They can either wear a red cap, display a message on a banner, or simply applaud,” F1 said in a statement on Friday. “Those watching from the yachts in the harbor can sound their klaxons, anything appropriate to honor the memory of one of the sport’s true heroes.”

BADMINTON

China reach final

Hosts China closed in on an 11th Sudirman Cup title as they ruthlessly dismantled Thailand to reach today’s final of the mixed-team badminton world championship. China’s comfortable 3-0 victory set them up for a tournament decider against top seeds Japan or Indonesia, who were still playing their semi-final at press time last night. China went 2-0 ahead in just 94 minutes thanks to their world No. 1 mixed-doubles pair Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong, and second-ranked Shi Yuqi in the men’s singles. The tie was over when the men’s doubles world champions Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen triumphed. “It was a very tough second game,” said Shi, who was beaten in last year’s world championship final by Kento Momota.