Du Plessis leads by example for S Africa

AFP, LONDON

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis led by example with a confident 88 as his side cruised to an 87-run win over Sri Lanka in their World Cup warm-up on Friday.

Du Plessis was supported by Hashim Amla in a second-wicket partnership of 128 that swung the game in South Africa’s favor.

Needing just 69 deliveries, Du Plessis was the cornerstone of the innings, while Amla’s 65 came in just 61 balls.

Rassie van der Dussen (40) and Andile Phehlukwayo (35) also impressed as South Africa reached an imposing total of 338-7 in their 50 overs.

Sri Lanka’s response revolved around captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who hit 87, and 64 in 66 balls from Angelo Mathews, but the South Africa bowling attack proved as effective as their batsmen.

Phehlukwayo added to his batting exploits by taking 4-36 with the ball as the Sri Lanka challenge ended at 251 all out.