Freese grand slam powers Dodgers over Pirates

AP, PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania

David Freese stepped into the batter’s box, heard the polite applause from the crowd at a ballpark he once called home and was surprised when the familiar strains of Tool’s Stinkfist blasted through the speakers at PNC Park.

The Pittsburgh Pirates played the song as a token of respect for the veteran infielder, who spent more than two seasons in black-and-gold before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers last summer.

Freese took in the moment and relaxed, but only briefly. The cheers that greeted him on Friday were quickly replaced by a groan after he turned on a Michael Feliz fastball for a first-inning grand slam that powered the Dodgers to a lopsided 10-2 win.

“They played my walk-up song, maybe that’s why I’m pumped,” Freese said. “It fired me up.”

The Pirates gave Feliz his first major league start in 157 career appearances in an effort to address their injury-riddled starting rotation. The opener strategy backfired for the second time in three days. Feliz (2-1) — who learned he was getting the ball first when he showed up for work four hours before the first pitch — recorded just one out and exited after Freese’s third career grand slam.

The surprise decision to start Feliz initially threw Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts off balance. He switched his platoon-heavy lineup three times before settling on one he hoped would be effective against the right-handed Feliz and left-handed Steven Brault, who Roberts correctly figured would come in whenever Feliz exited.

That exit came earlier than Pittsburgh anticipated when Freese belted his first grand slam since May 17, 2013, for the St Louis Cardinals.

“We understood with the opener you get a guy who has pitched a lot,” Roberts said. “This was three out of four [days] for Feliz. His pitch count was up in that first inning and for David to stay out over it, get to a 3-2 count, see a ball up and out over and go to his strength, which is right-center field. He put a really good swing on it and obviously right there changed the game.”

Staked to a five-run lead before he threw a single pitch, Walker Buehler (5-1) cruised through six innings, allowing one run and five hits. Buehler threw 74 of his 99 pitches for strikes and credited catcher Austin Barnes for calling breaking balls early in counts in an effort to challenge Buehler and keep him mentally sharp.

“I think when you pitch with a lead, sometimes you can get a little careless and just throw fastballs to get ahead,” Buehler said. “You’ve got to tip your cap to [Barnes] for keeping me in there and keeping me engaged. So, it was a tricky deal pitching with a lead like that, but we’ll take it every time.”

Cody Bellinger, whose 45-game on-base streak ended on Wednesday, began another one by hitting a two-run shot in the seventh off Geoff Hartlieb for his 18th home run of the season.

By then the Dodgers had things well in hand.

Bellinger finished 1 for 5 and his major league-leading batting average dipped to .389.

Kevin Newman had an RBI double for Pittsburgh. First baseman Josh Bell, who began the day leading the majors with 47 RBIs, went 1 for 4.

Injuries to Jameson Taillon and Trevor Williams, and the decision not to bring a starter up from the minors led the Pirates to use an opener three times in a week. Montana DuRapau took the first two turns before Feliz got a shot, something that Hurdle said “wasn’t one of our first thoughts breaking camp because of the depth of our rotation and the things we had in play.”