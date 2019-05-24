Caleb Ewan withdraws from Giro after stage win

AFP, NOVI LIGURE, Italy

Caleb Ewan has dropped out of the Giro d’Italia shortly after winning the last sprint before the race starts to climb the big mountains, the specialist sprinter announced on Wednesday.

His team, Lotto Soudal, wrote on their Web site that “the Australian returns home with two stage victories to prepare for the Tour de France during the upcoming weeks.”

Ewan added the stage in Novi Ligure to a victory four days earlier at Pesaro.

“I am happy that I came to the Giro, the succession of the long and sometimes challenging stages will have done me good, condition-wise,” Ewan was quoted as saying on the Web site.

“I am going home with a great feeling. I came into the Giro and I really wanted to win one stage. To get two is more than I expected, so I am really satisfied with that,” he said.

Yesterday’s 12th stage was to cover 156km between Cuneo and Pinerolo at the start of a brutal week in which much of the Giro route runs through the Alps, with only stage 18 offering a possible sprint finish.

“I think it makes sense that the sprinters leave the Giro prematurely,” Ewan said.

“From now on, there are virtually only tough stages left, so not very suited to us. I think that the organization prefers to have to best sprinters at the start. Although they do not finish the Giro, it still guarantees some nice battles in the flat stages,” he said.

Italian cyclist Valerio Conti remained the overall leader.

Ewan edged out Arnaud Demare and Pascal Ackermann in a bunch sprint at the end of the entirely flat 221km route from Carpi to Novi Ligure.

“My team did a great job to keep me in position in the final 30 kilometers,” Ewan said. “I think Pascal went a little bit too early. I waited, bided my time and when I felt ready I went.”

Additional reporting by AP