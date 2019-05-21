Woakes the star as England sweep Pakistan

Reuters, LEEDS, England

England paceman Chris Woakes on Sunday claimed five wickets, while batsmen Joe Root and Eoin Morgan hit half-centuries to help the hosts defeat Pakistan by 54 runs in the fifth and final one-day international at Headingley in Leeds.

Root made 84 and Morgan scored 76 as England made 351-9 before Woakes ensured a 4-0 whitewash in the rain-hit series, taking three wickets in the opening three overs to dent Pakistan’s chances.

The tourists fought bravely after the setback, but were eventually dismissed for 297 in 46.5 overs for their 10th consecutive defeat in one-day international matches where a result was achieved.

“The series win is as good as we could have hoped for,” Morgan said in the post-match presentation ceremony. “Pakistan are a strong side and played some competitive cricket. We’ve chopped and changed, but the performance has never been compromised. It emphasizes how strong the squad is.”

Pakistan found themselves in trouble at 6-3 after Woakes’ blistering opening spell, but Babar Azam (80) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (97) stitched together a superb 146-run stand for the fourth wicket to give them a fighting chance.

However, another late collapse meant that Pakistan ended the series empty-handed in their final preparation ahead of the World Cup beginning on Thursday next week.

“It’s not ideal for the World Cup, but I’m confident my batsman are ready. The bowling and fielding has not been up to the mark. We have been positive about scoring, but have to sort out the fielding,” skipper Ahmed said.

Man-of-the-match Woakes was the pick of the England bowlers, finishing with figures of 5-54 in his 10 overs.

“Great few weeks, but some really important cricket coming up as well,” Woakes said. “Confidence is high, competition for places is there and everyone pushes each other. We never settle, always trying to improve, and that’s a great place to be.”