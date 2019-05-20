City crush Watford to win treble

AFP, LONDON

Manchester City on Saturday completed the first-ever treble in English soccer in emphatic fashion by dispatching Watford 6-0 at Wembley to claim the FA Cup.

Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick, while David Silva, Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus also netted to cap a glorious campaign with the biggest margin of victory in a FA Cup final since 1903.

Watford’s wait to win their first-ever major piece of silverware goes on, but after falling behind, they had little answer to Pep Guardiola’s champions as he picked up the 27th trophy of his coaching career.

“It was an incredible final for us and we have finished an incredible year,” Guardiola said after adding the FA Cup to City’s Premier League and League Cup titles.

It could have been different for Watford had Roberto Pereyra not missed the first big chance of the game after they pounced on one slack pass by Oleksandr Zinchenko to spring a counter-attack.

Gerard Deulofeu fed the Argentine, but City goalkeeper Ederson raced from his goal to make a fine save with his trailing leg.

City’s Vincent Kompany signed off with their FA Cup final win.

The 33-year-old yesterday announced that he would leave City after 11 trophy-laden years to become player-manager of RSC Anderlecht.

“As overwhelming as it is, the time has come for me to go, and what a season to bow out,” Kompany said. “I feel nothing but gratefulness. I am grateful to all those who supported me on a special journey, at a very special club.”

Anderlecht is the Belgian club where Kompany began his professional career before joining Hamburg.

Watford were left angered on Saturday as a handball shout for a penalty against Vincent Kompany was not looked upon favorably by referee Kevin Friend.

Javi Gracia’s men also played a big part in their own downfall for City’s first goal on 26 minutes from which Guardiola’s men never looked back.

The diminutive figures of David Silva and Sterling both won headers against taller defenders before the ball broke for the Spaniard to fire across Heurelho Gomes.

City control then turned into total dominance as a gloriously crafted second goal gave Watford a mountain to climb.

BUNDESLIGA

AP, BERLIN

Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben on Saturday scored in their last Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich to clinch a record-extending seventh straight league title after routing Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1.

Ribery was honored for 12 years of service before the game, and Robben for 10, and the teary-eyed wingers repaid the tributes after coming on as second-half substitutes.

Ribery eluded two Frankfurt defenders before chipping Kevin Trapp to sign off in style in the 72nd minute. Seven minutes later, David Alaba gave Robben a tap-in.

Kingsley Coman, David Alaba and Renato Sanches also scored to ensure that Bayern finished two points ahead of Borussia Dortmund, who kept the pressure on to the last by winning at Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-0.

LA LIGA

Reuters, MADRID

Valencia on Saturday secured a Champions League spot for the second year in a row by winning 2-0 at Real Valladolid, clinching fourth place with 61 points in La Liga at the expense of Getafe, who drew 2-2 at home to Villarreal.

Marcelino’s side had to win to guarantee finishing fourth.

Getafe came fifth with 59 points and qualified for the Europa League.

Valencia will have an extra spring in their step when they face Barcelona in next week’s Copa del Rey final.