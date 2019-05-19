OSU doctor abused 177; officials knew

AP, COLUMBUS, Ohio

A former Ohio State University (OSU) team doctor sexually abused at least 177 male students from the 1970s to the 1990s, and numerous university officials did little or nothing to stop him after getting wind of what was going on, according to a report released by the school on Friday.

Richard Strauss groped or ogled young men while treating athletes from at least 16 sports and working at the student health center and his off-campus clinic, investigators from a law firm hired by the university found.

“We are so sorry that this happened,” OSU president Michael Drake told a news conference, using words such as “shocking,” “horrifying” and “heartbreaking” to describe the findings.

He said there was a “consistent institutional failure” at OSU, the nation’s third-largest university, with nearly 65,000 students and a half-million living alumni.

At the same time, Drake sought to distance Ohio State from what happened more than two decades ago, saying: “This is not the university of today.”

The report on Strauss, who in 2005 killed himself at age 67 nearly a decade after he was allowed to retire with honors, could cost OSU dearly by corroborating lawsuits brought against it by a multitude of victims.

The abuse went on from 1979 to 1997 at various locations across campus, including examining rooms, locker rooms, showers and saunas, investigators said.

Strauss, among other things, contrived to get young men to strip naked and groped them sexually, it said.

The report describes one patient who came in with strep throat. Strauss spent five minutes fondling his genitals and never examined another part of the body. Another victim had grown up in a rural area and had never had a proper medical exam; Strauss put a stethoscope on his penis.

Many told investigators that they thought his behavior was an “open secret” and that they believed their coaches, trainers and other team doctors knew was going on.

The students described the examinations as being “hazed” or going through a “rite of passage.” Athletes joked about Strauss’ behavior, referring to him with nicknames such as “Dr Jelly Paws.”

The report concluded that scores of OSU staff knew of complaints about Strauss’ conduct as early as 1979, but for years failed to investigate or take meaningful action.

In the wake of the findings, some of Strauss’ victims called on the university to take responsibility for its inaction and the harm inflicted by the doctor.

Steve Estey, an attorney for some of the former students who are suing, said: “If OSU refuses to take responsibility, we will continue with civil litigation and put this in front of a jury for 12 people to judge their actions.”

At least 50 members of the athletic department staff, including many coaches, corroborated victims’ accounts of Strauss’ abuse, the report said, but students’ allegations did not leave the department or the health center until 1996.

At that point, Strauss was investigated and let go as a team doctor and physician at the health center, but was allowed to retain his tenured faculty position.

Investigators said that Strauss set up an off-campus clinic within months and the abuse continued there.

He continued to plead for his job back as an on-campus doctor, finally going to then-OSU president Gordon Gee with a letter in 1997. His pleas were rejected, at which point Strauss was allowed to retire with emeritus status, a mark of honor.