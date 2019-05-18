Jaguares stun Hurricanes in Wellington

AP, WELLINGTON

The Jaguares yesterday conceded a try within the first minute then rallied magnificently to beat the Hurricanes for the first time in Super Rugby 28-20.

Perhaps the best win the Jaguares have achieved in their four-year history was against a Hurricanes team studded with All Blacks and with the second-best record in the competition.

The Hurricanes rested All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett, but that was not the cause of their defeat. Argentina’s Jaguares defended magnificently.

“It is very big for us as a team,” said Jaguares back-rower Pablo Matera, who was one of their tireless heroes. “To come here and get a victory in Wellington against the Hurricanes, one of the best teams in the world, is amazing for us. We’ve been working very hard since January. All the work we’ve been doing was reflected here tonight.”

Fullback Jordie Barrett weaved through the Jaguares’ defense to set up a try for flanker Vaea Fifita after only 50 seconds to give the Hurricanes a dream start, but Barrett epitomized the Jekyll and Hyde nature of the Hurricanes’ performance, committing a schoolboy error 14 minutes later to concede a penalty try and give the Jaguares a lead they never relinquished.

The Jaguares scored two more tries through hooker Agustin Creevy and center Jeronimo de la Fuente to lead 21-8 at halftime.

The Hurricanes closed the gap with an early second-half try to center Ngani Laumape, but the Jaguares made the game safe with a 65th-minute try to replacement hooker Julian Montoya, becoming the first overseas team to win in Wellington for more than four years.

The Hurricanes scored a consolation try through Kane Leaupepe after the full-time siren.

In Melbourne, the Rebels fell to a 32-17 defeat to the Bulls.

Additional reporting by staff writer