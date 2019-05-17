SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

FOOTBALL

Jets fire general manager

The New York Jets on Wednesday fired general manager Mike Maccagnan, appointing head coach Adam Gase to act as interim until a permanent replacement is found. Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson said that Maccagnan was dismissed after a review of the franchise’s long-term goals. “This morning, I informed Mike that he was being relieved of his duties as general manager of the team, effective immediately,” Johnson said. “I came to the decision to make a change after much thought and a careful assessment of what would be in the best long-term interests of the New York Jets.” The move shocked NFL watchers, with Maccagnan being shown the door just weeks after overseeing the team’s draft strategy. Maccagnan’s dismissal came after reports of tension with new coach Gase, who joined the Jets from the Miami Dolphins in January. Gase was reportedly unhappy with Maccagnan’s approach to players in free agency. However, Maccagnan had denied the reported tensions, insisting that he expected to lead the Jets into the new season.

OLYMPICS

Lee retires because of injury

South Korea’s double Olympic speedskating champion and reigning world record-holder Lee Sang-hwa yesterday wept as she announced that a knee injury was forcing her to hang up her skates. Lee took gold in the 500m at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games and repeated the feat four years later in Sochi, Russia. Her Vancouver title made her the first South Korean woman to win an Olympic speedskating medal of any color. A specialist at the distance, the world record of 36.36 seconds she set at the International Skating Union World Cup in Salt Lake City, Utha, in 2013 still stands today. However, the 30-year-old said that she had failed to recover sufficiently from a knee injury and was retiring from competitive skating. “I felt it will take a long time to recover ... and that it will be best if I retire now,” she said. Lee was “interested” in moving into coaching and would seek to maintain speedskating’s popularity in the country, she said, but added that first she would take some much-needed rest after a lifetime of competition. “I’ve been racing since grade one until now,” Lee said. “I don’t want to compete with others. I want to live a relaxing life without competition.”

SOCCER

S Korea abandons Cup bid

South Korea have abandoned their bid to stage the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup in 2023, authorities said, leaving China, the sole other bidders, with a free run to become hosts. The Korea Football Association said in a statement that it had pulled out to “strategically focus” on a joint bid with North Korea to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup in the same year. The association announced the joint bid in March, but diplomatic contacts between Pyongyang and Seoul have since dwindled, with North Korea-US nuclear talks deadlocked. “For the Women’s World Cup, FIFA and the South Korean government will provide active support so that the joint hosting by South and North Koreas can be materialized,” association head Chun Han-jin said in the statement late on Wednesday. Seoul’s Asian Cup withdrawal means that China should on June 4 be confirmed as hosts of the championship finals for the second time.