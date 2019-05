Lazio beat Atalanta to win Coppa Italia

AFP, ROME

SS Lazio on Wednesday lifted the Coppa Italia for the seventh time after late goals by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Joaquin Correa guided them to a 2-0 final win over Atalanta BC on a night in Rome dogged by fan violence.

Milinkovic-Savic’s fine header set Lazio on their way with eight minutes left at the Stadio Olimpico, seconds after coming on as a substitute, before Correa sealed victory in the closing moments of the match.

The victory books Lazio a ticket to next season’s UEFA Europa League, much-needed for Simone Inzaghi’s side as they are eighth in Serie A, four points off the European berths with two games left to play.

“We really wanted this cup,” Inzaghi said.

“It was a beautiful evening in our stadium with our fans,” he said. “It’s a great satisfaction, we deserve it, because we’ve come a long way.”

His side’s win was marred by clashes outside the stadium between Lazio’s hardcore “Ultras” and police before the game.

Fans threw projectiles at officers as a police car was burned near the Ponte Milvio bridge not far from the Stadio Olimpico.

Italian media reported that two police officers were injured, one in the ear by a projectile, and five fans were arrested.

Atalanta had eliminated last year’s champions Juventus in the quarter-finals and had been bidding to win their second Coppa Italia and their first major honor since they won the competition in 1963.

For the side from Bergamo, Italy — who are still in the running to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time — it is their third defeat in the final after missing out in 1987 and 1996.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side on Sunday head to Serie A champions Juve looking to keep hold of fourth place, with AC Milan and AS Roma both three points back.

“It’s a pity, but finals are like that,” Gasperini said. “The decisive moment of the match arrived in the second half and we lost on a corner-kick.”

“We now head to Sunday, because there is a place in the next Champions League to defend. We’ll overcome this disappointment, even if our run in the tournament was a great experience,” he added.

Atalanta had arrived in Rome on a 12-match unbeaten run since the end of February. They had beaten Lazio in both Serie A meetings this season.

However, they could not find a way past their solid opponents and failed to take their chances in a nervy game, with Papu Gomez denied by Thomas Strakosha in the Lazio goal within the first minute.

Atalanta’s top scorer, Duvan Zapata, and midfielder Marten de Roon also squandered two quick-fire efforts on 26 minutes, before Gomez hit the post with 14 minutes left.

Seconds later, Milinkovic-Savic made an almost immediate impact after coming on after a month out injured to replace Luis Alberto, who had just missed a chance for Lazio.

The Serb broke through, leaving Pierluigi Gollini powerless, and Correa finished off a counterattack minutes later to award Inzaghi his first major honor since winning the competition as a Lazio player in 2009.