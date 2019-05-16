Despite Sale’s 17 strikeouts, Red Sox defeated by Rockies

AP, BOSTON

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale on Tuesday pleaded, but did not push when manager Alex Cora told him his day was done. Cora was not about to risk the health of his ace left-hander, even after Sale struck out a career-high 17 over seven innings.

Sale might have righted whatever went wrong during a 0-5 start, but Cora still went to the bullpen for the eighth inning, costing Sale the chance to chase the major league record of 20 strikeouts in a nine-inning game.

Even after the Colorado Rockies rallied to a 5-4 win in the 11th inning, Cora and Sale seemed comfortable saying that the skipper had made the right call.

“AC’s got two handshakes, and you get one or the other — and you know which one is the ‘done’ one,” Sale said. “I’d love to have gone back out there, but as I said, I’ll never question anything he does.”

Sale became the first pitcher in major league history to fan 17 in a start of no more than seven innings. Boston pitchers combined to strike out 24, but the Red Sox had their five-game winning streak come to an end.

Sale, who is not the most cheerful guy in the clubhouse even after a win, could not help but smile a little after this one.

“I love this game and to be able to have a chance at doing something like that is special,” Sale said.

Mark Reynolds, whose double in the fifth inning was the first runner allowed by Sale, drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out single in the 11th inning against Ryan Brasier (2-2).

Sale struck out the first six batters and fanned eight through three innings. He dominated the Rockies with a firm fastball and sharp slider, topping his previous best of 15 strikeouts, which he had done three times.

The All-Star lefty sported his signature short-sleeves, despite the 7°C temperature at the start of the game, and had a shutout through six innings.

Also on Tuesday, it was:

‧ Blue Jays 7, Giants 3

‧ Cubs 3, Reds 1

‧ Dodgers 6, Padres 3

‧ Twins 4, Angels 3

‧ Pirates 6, Diamondbacks 2

‧ Brewers 6, Phillies 1

‧ Indians 9, White Sox 0

‧ Mets 6, Nationals 2

‧ Rays 4, Marlins 0

‧ Astros 11, Tigers 4

‧ Mariners 4, Athletics 3

‧ Cardinals 14, Braves 3

‧ Royals 11, Rangers 5

‧ Orioles at Yankees, postponed